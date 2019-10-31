A festive good time in Fontana 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 4 Eliza Long, 4, a pre-kindergarten student, takes a swing at an airborne ball Oct. 24 on an inflatable game during the annual fall fest at Fontana Elementary School. Scott Williams photos, Regional News Chloe Lee, an employee of school bus operator Dousman Transport, is dressed in a scary costume to greet visitors on a haunted school bus Oct. 24 during the fall fest at Fontana Elementary School. Scott Williams, Regional News Showing their holiday spirit Oct. 24 with matching pumpkin faces are Fontana Elementary School sixth-graders Haylie Wanat, left, and Lydia Farence, during the school’s fall fest. Scott Williams, Regional News Eleanor Long, 2, of Walworth, carefully examines Halloween candy Oct. 24 during the fall fest at Fontana Elementary School. Scott Williams, Regional News Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Lake Geneva man fined $374 for keeping chickens Yerkes like a 'cemetery' one year after shutdown Driver with kids charged with OWI Five killed in traffic crashes within a week Lake Geneva post office loses 'shining star' Promotions QUIZ: What's your Halloween costume style? What will you discover in the Lake Geneva Regional News archives? View All