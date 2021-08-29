A final farewell; Darien Community Baptist Church closes after 163 years

Younger people are often less willing to integrate traditional church services into their daily lives, Ginny Stirmel said. They rely more on virtual sources of entertainment and community.

“When I joined, the church was your social hub,” she said. “It was a place for entertainment as well as worship.”

Sisk agreed, recalling her time with the Baptist Youth Fellowship as a teenager. Kids from four or five churches would get together in Delavan, she said, and hang out at the roller skating rink.

The movement away from such community church events is part of a larger trend, Jim Stirmel said. He described a life before color television, when the best kind of fun lived in card games, bowling leagues and potlucks—face to face and in the moment.

“Now you don’t have to go anywhere,” he said. “You can sit there on your phone, or you can go on your computer. It’s killing all kinds of organizations—not just the church.”

11 weeksWhile the Baptist Church’s membership had been dwindling for years, COVID-19 accelerated the process.