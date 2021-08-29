A final farewell; Darien Community Baptist Church closes after 163 years

Darien Community Baptist Church on 11 1st St has closed permanently after 163 years of service. The past few years have seen a steady decline in membership, and the COVID-19 pandemic whittled down attendance even further. In other words, Church Moderator Jim Stirmel said, it was a long time coming.
“We were all getting old,” he said. “We’re just not capable of doing this any longer.”
Stirmel is 86. His wife, Ginny Stirmel is 84 and served as head deaconess. Treasurer Shirley Sisk celebrated her 90th birthday this summer.
Eleven people gathered to discuss the church’s closing, Jim Stirmel said. No one in attendance was under 80 years old.
The vote to close was unanimous. Without a younger generation to take up the mantle, the church’s core membership decided it was time to focus on next steps.
“We’ve been realistic,” Sisk said. “There’s just a few of us left. It’s time to take care of selling the church while we’re still capable.”
Looking backThe Baptist Church was first recognized in November 1858 with a membership of 14.
“A large and intelligent audience assembled in our new church on Wednesday last to witness the dedication ceremony of the first church edifice in Darien,” reported the Darien News, the town’s weekly paper published from 1857 to 1860.
The church bears close resemblance to how it first appeared in the 1850s, still resting on its original foundation at the corner of 1st and Beloit Streets in Darien. A small cross sits atop the building.
Sisk has been attending the Baptist Church since before she was born, Jim Stirmel joked. Her mother attended services while she was pregnant with Sisk.
The history of Sisk’s family in the church extends back to the 1800s, she said, with her great grandparents on her father’s side.
She recalled her father’s routine of farm work and church services. These were the basic pieces of his life, she said.
“He’d do chores until nine o’clock in the morning and then get ready for church,” Sisk said. “And when I got married, I couldn’t get married until eight o’clock at night because he had to finish milking the cows.”
Such was the pace of life, Jim Stirmel said, in the “horse and buggy” days. The tradition of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. church services was the product of an agricultural society.
“It’s no longer that way,” he said. “But it was that way for years.”
Changing timesJim and Ginny Stirmel and Sisk reflected on the changing landscape of churches across the country.
Younger people are often less willing to integrate traditional church services into their daily lives, Ginny Stirmel said. They rely more on virtual sources of entertainment and community.
“When I joined, the church was your social hub,” she said. “It was a place for entertainment as well as worship.”
Sisk agreed, recalling her time with the Baptist Youth Fellowship as a teenager. Kids from four or five churches would get together in Delavan, she said, and hang out at the roller skating rink.
The movement away from such community church events is part of a larger trend, Jim Stirmel said. He described a life before color television, when the best kind of fun lived in card games, bowling leagues and potlucks—face to face and in the moment.
“Now you don’t have to go anywhere,” he said. “You can sit there on your phone, or you can go on your computer. It’s killing all kinds of organizations—not just the church.”
11 weeksWhile the Baptist Church’s membership had been dwindling for years, COVID-19 accelerated the process.
The church was closed for 11 weeks last year. They reopened to an even smaller congregation than before. Nevertheless, Ginny Stirmel was grateful to return. Those three months with no in-person services were “devastating,” she said.
“Even though you can watch services on TV or the computer, it’s not the same,” she said. “You lose your fellowship with your church members.”
Sisk described how the pandemic split the congregation. Some members followed social distancing and masking guidelines closely, she said, and some didn’t. Many of the former did not come back when services resumed.
The reopening was not a return to “normal,” Jim Stirmel said. Instead of passing around bread and wine during communion, the items were placed out front. The offering plate was also relocated to the entrance. Churchgoers adjusted their level of contact, and many avoided shaking hands.
“It was standoffish,” Jim Stirmel said. “But I was happy to be back.”
Moving forwardNow that the church is closed again — though this time for good — Jim, Ginny and Sisk have begun to move forward in their own ways.
Ginny and Jim Stirmel have spent a few Sundays at a church in Delavan. Many members of the congregation have been visiting different churches to find a good fit, Ginny said.
One of their fellow members did not want to drive out of town for services, Sisk said. He has been attending the Methodist Church in Darien, the only remaining one within walking distance.
For now, Sisk is staying at home. She has been particularly cautious about minimizing her risk of contracting COVID-19. Her son died of the virus last spring.
“I don’t need to go to a building,” she said. “I have no problem studying my Bible on my own.”
As for the building itself, Jim Stirmel is working to get it sold to a group that will continue its life as a church. It’s looking promising, he said.
It’s hard to say goodbye, Jim Stirmel said. But he is proud of the church’s long life, and the commitment of the congregation. Over the years they have carried on against the odds, through sudden departures of pastors, dwindling membership and now a pandemic.
“It’s like somebody died,” Jim Stirmel said. “You’re not happy, but it is what it is. We have come to the end of a life.”