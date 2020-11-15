A look back at the Geneva Lake centennial celebration of 1931

The pageant re-enacted the party’s arrival at Big Foot’s village, which Mrs. Kinzie described in her book: “We paused long to admire, and then spurred on, skirting the head of the lake, and were soon ascending the broad platform on which stood the village of Maunk-suck, or Big-foot. The inhabitants, who had witnessed our approach from a distance, were all assembled in front of their wigwams to greet us, if friends–if otherwise, whatever the occasion should demand.

“It was the first time such a spectacle had ever presented itself to their wondering eyes. Their salutations were not less cordial than we expected. ‘Shaw-nee-aw-kee’ and his mother, who was known throughout the tribe by the touching appellation ‘Our friend’s wife,’ were welcomed most kindly, and an animated conversation commenced, which I could understand only so far as it was conveyed by gestures; so I amused myself by taking a minute survey of all that met my view.”

Thirty-two men, women, and children from the Forest County Potawatomi re-created Chief Big Foot’s village, bringing materials from their home to build wigwams and other items that would have been seen in his village. The tree burial of one of Big Foot’s sons was re-created at the lakefront. The log coffin was a genuine Potawatomi dug-out canoe which had been recently recovered from Geneva Lake.