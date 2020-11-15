A look back at the Geneva Lake centennial celebration of 1931

NOTE: Part I of this article focused on the formation and early activities of the Geneva Lake Historical Society. Part II focuses on the Geneva Lake Centennial Celebration in 1931.
WILLIAMS BAY — Following the marking of historical locations in Fontana and Williams Bay in 1927 and 1929 respectively, the historical society continued to preserve Geneva Lake artifacts. In October 1930, a 40-member committee was formed to plan a commemoration of the arrival of the first known white people to Big Foot Lake.
The committee was made up of prominent area citizens, including Otto L. Schmidt from Black Point; William Wrigley of Green Gables; Mrs. Gladys Megran of Williams Bay; Leonard Church of Walworth; Miss Maud Mitchell, superintendent of Walworth County Schools; and Dr. Paul B. Jenkins and S.B. Chapin whose conversation on a train bound for Chicago three and a half years earlier was a catalyst for the formation of the Geneva Lake Historical Society.
Noting the interest shown by area residents since the marking of the historical locations in Fontana and Williams Bay in 1927 and 1929, the committee recognized the value of involving the community in the Centennial Celebration. Local clubs, organizations, and schools were invited to participate.
To recreate the events accurately, the committee searched old newspapers, town and village records, and historical documents held by the State Historical Society. Residents offered treasured family letters and diaries that presented first-hand accounts of early life around the lake that enabled the planners to create accurate biographical sketches.
Frank Featherstone, born in the Town of Walworth in 1845, and Albert Hollister, born on his father’s farm north of East Delavan in 1854, shared their earliest recollections of the area. It soon became apparent to all involved there was a great deal of historical information to be gathered.
Events for the two-day celebration were planned at the three municipalities around Geneva Lake on June 26 and June 27, 1931. The celebration kicked off in Lake Geneva at 8 p.m. on Friday with a boat parade around the lake, featuring illuminated steamers, yachts, and motorboats, followed by a grand fireworks display over Geneva Bay.
Williams Bay was the site of the opening events on Saturday morning. The flag was raised at 10 a.m. at the Williams Bay Library, followed by opening ceremonial speeches. The first speaker was Dr. Louise Phelph Kellogg, senior research associate at the Wisconsin State Historical Society. During the opening ceremony, Miss Fay Brink, daughter of government surveyor John Brink, was introduced, and Professor Alonzo K. Pond gave a presentation on the Indian methods for making flint arrow and spear heads and other implements.
At the conclusion of the speeches, the impressive Historical Exhibit of Indian and Pioneer Relics in the library was opened to the public. The breadth of the exhibit was so remarkable, it surprised not only the thousands of people who viewed it but also the people responsible for it. The items in the exhibit were so significant and valuable that the Geneva Lake Historical Society insured them for $10,000 against fire and theft, and hired guards to watch it around the clock for the 10 days the exhibit was open.
Items displayed included relics left by the Potawatomi and the earlier Mound Builders, items found during the 1927 survey conducted by Dr. Charles E. Brown, and personal items and tools owned by the early area settlers, including the gun carried by Captain Israel Williams, founder of Williams Bay.
The crown jewel of the two-day celebration took place at the lakefront in Fontana, with a pageant re-enacting historical events, beginning with the arrival of the Kinzie party at Big Foot Lake in May 1831 as they traveled from Fort Dearborn, later Chicago, to Fort Winnebago, now Portage, Wisconsin. The re-enactors were dressed in period costumes and carrying time-appropriate weaponry.
Support Local Journalism
The first portion of the Kinzie re-enactment was their first sighting of the lake. Mrs. Kinzie described it in her 1856 book, “Wau-bun: The Early Days in the North-west,” as follows: “Soon after mid-day, we descended a long, sloping knoll, and by a sudden turn came full in view of the beautiful sheet of water denominated Gros-pied by the French, Maunk-suck by the natives, and by ourselves Big-foot, from the chief whose village overlooked its waters. Bold, swelling hills jutted forward into the clear blue expanse, or retreated slightly to afford a green, level nook, as a resting place for the dwelling of man.
“On the nearer shore stretched a bright, gravelly beach, across which coursed here and there a pure, sparkling rivulet to join the larger sheet of water. On a rising ground at the foot of one of the bold bluffs in the middle distance, a collection of neat wigwams formed, with their surrounding gardens, no unpleasant feature in the picture.”
The pageant re-enacted the party’s arrival at Big Foot’s village, which Mrs. Kinzie described in her book: “We paused long to admire, and then spurred on, skirting the head of the lake, and were soon ascending the broad platform on which stood the village of Maunk-suck, or Big-foot. The inhabitants, who had witnessed our approach from a distance, were all assembled in front of their wigwams to greet us, if friends–if otherwise, whatever the occasion should demand.
“It was the first time such a spectacle had ever presented itself to their wondering eyes. Their salutations were not less cordial than we expected. ‘Shaw-nee-aw-kee’ and his mother, who was known throughout the tribe by the touching appellation ‘Our friend’s wife,’ were welcomed most kindly, and an animated conversation commenced, which I could understand only so far as it was conveyed by gestures; so I amused myself by taking a minute survey of all that met my view.”
Thirty-two men, women, and children from the Forest County Potawatomi re-created Chief Big Foot’s village, bringing materials from their home to build wigwams and other items that would have been seen in his village. The tree burial of one of Big Foot’s sons was re-created at the lakefront. The log coffin was a genuine Potawatomi dug-out canoe which had been recently recovered from Geneva Lake.
A re-enactor portrayed John Brink, the government surveyor who 96 years earlier oversaw the survey of Walworth County, opening it to settlement, and renamed the lake Geneva Lake because it reminded him of his old home in New York. The re-enactor carried Brink’s survey equipment.
Miss Hallie Van Slyke and Chief Shawno re-enacted Big Foot bidding farewell to his friend, Mrs. Catherine Van Slyke, wife of the first white settler in Fontana. Hallie Van Slyke portrayed her great-grandmother.
The pageants culminated with the Potawatomi performing ancient tribal rites at the Seven Sacred Springs at Big Foot Country Club. The springs had been a sacred location where the Potawatomi gathered before a hunt or warfare.
It was estimated 12,000 people witnessed the centennial pageant and 3,000 cars lined the streets of Fontana, a village of only 300 at the time.
After the exhibit at the library closed, the historical items owned by the historical society were packed in three large cases and stored at Yerkes Observatory and at the library to be saved as the nucleus for the Geneva Lake Historical Society’s future museum.
Thank you to Deborah Kristmann for sharing her 1831-1931 Centennial pamphlet and to Melva Breitenstein, historian at Big Foot Country Club for information and photographs from the centennial.
And now, the promised mystery: What happened to the valuable items stored in those three large cases? Today no one seems to know. If anyone has any information, please contact the Williams Bay Historical Society at P.O. Box 678, Williams Bay, WI 53191.