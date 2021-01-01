A New Years letter from Mayor Klein to Lake Geneva

Dear citizens of Lake Geneva,

As we approach the new year, I hope this finds you enjoying the holiday season. Our lives have changed in 2020, but commitments to family and our city are unwavering. Our people are resilient and thoughtful as ever, protecting health, welfare and helping those in need.

Lake Geneva is growing, with more than 75 new residences being constructed and several more on the horizon. New business, even in a challenging economy, is populating the downtown business district and our business park. But, even with this growth we strive every day to maintain our small town and historic ambience. It is one of the reasons we live here, and why our visitors come.

Good News for the New Year! The tax rate for the city is the lowest it has been in over ten years, a trend we hope continues well into the next decade. Prudent fiscal policies put into place by your mayor and council this past spring have allowed most of you a reduction in the city portion of your taxes.