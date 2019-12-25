A public servant — and newspaper columnist — reflects on his career

My favorite columnist of all time is Oscar Madison. Oscar was a sports writer for the New York Herald back in the 1970s.
It wasn’t Oscar’s writing that made him my hero — I actually never read a single column of his — but rather it was how he wrote. Oscar could churn out columns quickly, under the most adverse conditions, typing with only two fingers on a manual typewriter perched on his messy bed.
With his assistant Penny Marshall lurking over his shoulder anxiously waiting for his copy and his always-present bottle of beer foaming over, Oscar was unfazed.
Writing came a lot slower to me than it did to Oscar. I needed to have my columns written the night before they were due. The pressure of a deadline, even eight hours away, created an incurable case of writer’s block that I have never been able to overcome.
As a result of my Monday deadline, column writing was a weekend activity for me.
My kids, when they were young, often prevented the writing process from taking place until about 10 p.m. on Sunday night. When we would travel as a family, my wife would usually drive while I sat in the passenger seat writing next week’s column on a clipboard. I struggle to remember the dates on which many of our trips took place, but I still can associate particular columns with places that we visited.
I got my first break in journalism in 2001 from a young reporter, who worked at the Lake Geneva Regional News at the time, named Jon Bemis. Jon was a nemesis of our county board, but in fairness to him, our board gave him a lot of material to work with in those days. Jon was tactless and prolific in his records requests, but he was good at what he did. His constant presence at our meetings had a positive influence on our organization.
Jon reasoned that it was my responsibility to keep citizens informed about county government through a weekly column. My decision to write that first column, “The Five Myths of County Budgeting,” was based less on public service than it was an opportunity to get equal time when Jon took issue in something I did.
The column was allotted 550 words, which I quickly learned was not nearly enough space to say much of anything. Jon probably knew that.
I didn’t get to a single myth in that first column; it actually took two more columns to cover all five. I can’t recall what motivated me to choose the five myths as a topic for the column, or how I even determined that there were five myths, since I just put together my first county budget. With the perspective of 18 additional annual budgets, I can tell you there are more than five budgeting myths.
In any case, I wrote what turned out to be my first three columns on a clipboard on a family trip to Apple River Fort in Elizabeth, Illinois, on a Friday afternoon in late October. That day trip was our summer vacation that year. I had just started with the county in May, and I had my hands full.
The “The Five Myths” ran in the Lake Geneva Regional News on Oct. 26, 2001, followed by about 500 more columns over the next 18 years.
This past August, I announced my retirement as county administrator. I decided then to wind up my journalism side-gig, or at least put it on hold, at the end of the year, which I am doing now.
I would be lying if I said every day at work was fun, or every column was a joy to write. Enough days and columns were, however, to keep me at both endeavors for all these years. Even so, it is time for me to put the clipboard down.
One of my next goals is to be more present in the lives of my family members who supported me for so many years. If nothing else, at least I can take my turn behind the wheel.
I will have a chance to say goodbye to my county friends during the next five weeks as we make a transition to our new administrator, Mark Luberda. Since this is my last column, however, I want to thank everyone who kept me writing.
First up is Dennis West, who started running my column in The Beacon in 2002. He gave me space to add an extra 300 words to each column, but, more importantly, he made me a better writer. It was not unusual to get a column returned for a rewrite in those early years. I was rewarded for that effort with Dennis’ own newspaper awards that he would present to me. The acronyms and trophies associated with those accolades are probably best left out of family papers.
A positive comment from Jean Matheson, the dean of Walworth County journalism, would make my day. Ed Nadolski always managed to find room for my work in his Southern Lakes newspapers. It was not unusual to spend the better part of a morning with Stan Milam from the Janesville Gazette when he worked the county beat. Stan would invariably veer off the story he was covering and end up sharing an endless supply of anecdotes collected throughout his long career. His own stories were always more interesting than the ones he was covering.
Finally, Scott Williams, editor of the Regional News, made it fun for me, again, to search for my column on Thursday mornings, to see the color photos that he had added to my work.
The group to whom I am most indebted are the folks who took the time to read my columns during the past 18 years. Thank you all.
David Bretl is the county administrator for Walworth County. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily those of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors.