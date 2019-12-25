A public servant — and newspaper columnist — reflects on his career

The “The Five Myths” ran in the Lake Geneva Regional News on Oct. 26, 2001, followed by about 500 more columns over the next 18 years.

This past August, I announced my retirement as county administrator. I decided then to wind up my journalism side-gig, or at least put it on hold, at the end of the year, which I am doing now.

I would be lying if I said every day at work was fun, or every column was a joy to write. Enough days and columns were, however, to keep me at both endeavors for all these years. Even so, it is time for me to put the clipboard down.

One of my next goals is to be more present in the lives of my family members who supported me for so many years. If nothing else, at least I can take my turn behind the wheel.

I will have a chance to say goodbye to my county friends during the next five weeks as we make a transition to our new administrator, Mark Luberda. Since this is my last column, however, I want to thank everyone who kept me writing.