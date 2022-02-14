A real life love story: Joe and Barb Spiegelhoff celebrate 50 years through good times and hard times

Joe and Barb Spiegelhoff met when they were 14-year-old freshmen at Badger High School and their connection was “instant,” described Barb.

“By the end of that year he told me that he was going to have his own business, own a big house, a big car, and he was going to marry me. I was like ‘Ermm, no.’ I was only 14. I was not thinking about marrying anyone at this point,” said Barb.

They eventually got married at the age of 21 but their relationship stemmed from their friendship, Barb said. They were married May 22, 1971.

Fifty years later, the two are still together through the good times and hard times, including Joe’s health struggles in recent years.

“He has been my best friend since forever,” said Barb. “We just enjoyed being together, we could talk forever.”

Barb became a teacher at Badger High School and Joe started his own insurance business from the basement of their house, Spiegelhoff & Associates Insurance, now Spiegelhoff Insurance. He was also the president of the Lake Geneva Joint 1 School Board for about 20 years.

Looking back at their 50 years of marriage, Barb really values their trips. They were able to visit various countries including the Dominican Republic, where the couple decided to celebrate their anniversary with their family.

She described the trip as a beautiful experience although it is getting difficult for Joe to travel.

In 2011, Joe started realizing he had a hard time remembering different things and he began mixing up words. He knew something was wrong, Barb said.

Joe was diagnosed in 2016 with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal degeneration at the age of 64.

Primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal degeneration is a type of frontotemporal dementia, a disorder that results in a loss of speech and language. It is a terminal disease with no cure.

“We made a decision at that point that our new motto became ‘enjoy each day’ because as shocking as that diagnosis was and as terrible as this disease is, I’d have to say that there are some positives. We’ve learned to be grateful,” said Barb.

However, the disease does cause frustration, especially for Joe. As time progresses, it gets more difficult for him to communicate.

In order to best meet his needs, Barb does her own research, goes to support groups and joins online communities.

“We’re all sort of on the same boat as caregivers,” said Barb. “It is very helpful that there are people who understand where you are and can provide support, knowledge and encouragement.”

The disease results in losing vital skills, Barb said. Joe’s needs are increasing, with Barb having to help with more tasks.

“We married young, we were 21, we had children young, we were 25. I thought this morning, well God knew that. He knew we were limited on this end,” said Barb.

Joe no longer knows dates and years and with Valentine’s Day approaching, the couple celebrated their love a few days early.

He saw a bear that said “Happy Valentine’s Day 2022” at the store and really liked it. Barb bought it and he thought Valentine’s Day was the next day.

“When I woke up the next morning he’d written me a love letter. Imperfect as it was, he expressed his love and appreciation to me,” said Barb. “It was really sweet. It meant a lot to me.”

The couple continues to tell each other that they love each other every day and enjoy visiting new places together.

“I would say ‘enjoy each day’ is a good motto for everyone to live by. Knowing that life isn’t forever has made me really appreciate each day that we have,” said Barb.