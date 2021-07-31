A Shore path adventure: Brookwood middle school class walks 21-mile shore path as part of summer school

On June 10, a mighty team of explorers completed their expedition around Geneva Lake.

The Brookwood Middle School students, led by physical education teacher Matt Guth, hiked 21 miles over four days as part of Guth’s summer course, “Shorepath Adventure.”

Guth planned the course during uncertain times.

“We were in the deepest throes of the pandemic,” he said. “I wanted to create something outdoors that I felt had a better chance of not being cancelled.”

The hike was broken into four segments over four days: Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach, Big Foot Beach to Fontana, Fontana to Williams Bay, and Williams Bay back to Lake Geneva.

It was no walk in the park, Guth said. Temperatures reached 95 degrees on some days, and the terrain could get tough for the young adventurers.

However, the students bonded through the challenge.

“Spending time outdoors, it gave everyone a great opportunity to unplug from their devices and have meaningful conversations with those on the hikes,” Guth said. “Our hikes lasted up to three hours so we had plenty of time for those face-to-face interactions.”