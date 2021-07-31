A Shore path adventure: Brookwood middle school class walks 21-mile shore path as part of summer school

On June 10, a mighty team of explorers completed their expedition around Geneva Lake.
The Brookwood Middle School students, led by physical education teacher Matt Guth, hiked 21 miles over four days as part of Guth’s summer course, “Shorepath Adventure.”
Guth planned the course during uncertain times.
“We were in the deepest throes of the pandemic,” he said. “I wanted to create something outdoors that I felt had a better chance of not being cancelled.”
The hike was broken into four segments over four days: Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach, Big Foot Beach to Fontana, Fontana to Williams Bay, and Williams Bay back to Lake Geneva.
It was no walk in the park, Guth said. Temperatures reached 95 degrees on some days, and the terrain could get tough for the young adventurers.
However, the students bonded through the challenge.
“Spending time outdoors, it gave everyone a great opportunity to unplug from their devices and have meaningful conversations with those on the hikes,” Guth said. “Our hikes lasted up to three hours so we had plenty of time for those face-to-face interactions.”
Along the way, the group learned about the lake itself and the history of the famed estates on the path. Stone Manor was particularly stunning to the students, Guth said.
Of the hike’s four segments, Guth said Big Foot to Fontana was the class favorite. This part of the path is less frequented, he said, but well worth the visit.
Guth himself has hiked the shore path a number of times. If there’s one thing that surprised him, he said, it was how tough the kids were through the four-day journey.
On that fourth day, as Lake Geneva came into view, the students celebrated a job well done.
“Many of the students had been on parts of the lake path previously, but none of them had ever made it all the way around,” Guth said. “It was a major accomplishment for anyone, but especially middle school aged kids.”
Guth said he hopes the class was a good reminder of the joy to be found in nature and with friends. He felt proud, he said, watching his students enjoy the weather, the lake, and each other’s company—no cell phones necessary.
“Go outside, explore,” he said. “You can have so much fun going outside.”