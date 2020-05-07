A store deeply rooted in the community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lyle’s TV and Appliance, a fourth-generation family-owned business, has recently expanded its offerings to include bedding and mattresses.

When customers shop for a mattress at Lyle’s, a trained sales associate uses a kiosk program that asks a series of questions about sleeping habits. This program helps match the consumer with a mattress that will best match their needs.

History in the community

Lyle Schinke started his business out of his home selling and repairing TVs. He also serviced antennas. Schinke was a motivated, self-taught entrepreneur, who had to drop out of high school to support the family farm when his father died.

As his business grew, he purchased at home at 17 S. Washington St. in Elkhorn, which is where the store is still located. In 1956, when Lyle bought the building, he used it as his home with an attached store front.

Lyle raised six children in this home. As the children became adults and moved out, Lyle remodeled the house to increased the size of the building for the business. He was able to complete the remodeling without ever closing his doors for a single day.