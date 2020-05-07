A store deeply rooted in the community

Lyle’s TV and Appliance, a fourth-generation family-owned business, has recently expanded its offerings to include bedding and mattresses.
When customers shop for a mattress at Lyle’s, a trained sales associate uses a kiosk program that asks a series of questions about sleeping habits. This program helps match the consumer with a mattress that will best match their needs.
History in the community
Lyle Schinke started his business out of his home selling and repairing TVs. He also serviced antennas. Schinke was a motivated, self-taught entrepreneur, who had to drop out of high school to support the family farm when his father died.
As his business grew, he purchased at home at 17 S. Washington St. in Elkhorn, which is where the store is still located. In 1956, when Lyle bought the building, he used it as his home with an attached store front.
Lyle raised six children in this home. As the children became adults and moved out, Lyle remodeled the house to increased the size of the building for the business. He was able to complete the remodeling without ever closing his doors for a single day.
Tom is the youngest of the six children. Tom and his wife, Sue, are part of the second generation of ownership, and the couple run the store with the help of their children and grandchildren making Lyle’s a true family business. This is a 4-generation operation. Lyle’s TV strive to be “the appliance store with so much more,” and is the largest and last independent dealer in Walworth County.
“We provide sales and service to residential homes, builders and rental units of all sizes,” Sue said. “We can outfit a small home, to the largest of large. Simple to custom.”
Tom took the lead from his father. And expanded upon the electronic division. Lyle’s TV can provide the product needed to turn your home into “the smartest home on the block.”
Lyle’s TV and Appliance also can help customers with their grilling needs this spring. Lyle’s sells the Big Green Egg and its Eggcessories. Lyle’s is also a dealer of Trager Pellet Grills and the Broil King line.
