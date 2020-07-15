A summer heartbreaker: Venetian Fest is canceled

Crowds of tourists heading into Lake Geneva in recent weeks, especially on weekends, have largely ignored health industry recommendations to wear face masks and take other precautions to avoid transmitting the coronavirus.

As city and county officials resist imposing restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, the number of people getting infected locally has increased. Walworth County health officials recently reported that 200 new cases had been confirmed locally over two weeks, now topping 700 cases overall, including 18 people who have died.

Jaycees officials had cautioned previously that the future of Venetian Fest could depend on the status of the public health crisis.

In their July 9 cancellation announcement, the festival organizers said they decided to cancel what would have been the 58th annual festival after seeing a surge in infections, as well as many local businesses temporarily shutting down.

Noting how difficult and painful it is to cancel an event that is popular and generates money for charitable causes, the group said: “The organization has been moved to believe the way to serve our community is to not contribute to the spread of the virus.”