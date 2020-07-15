A summer heartbreaker: Venetian Fest is canceled

The summer of 2020 in Lake Geneva has just lost a lot of its sparkle.
Community leaders are voicing disappointment that organizers of Lake Geneva’s Venetian Festival have canceled this year’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lake Geneva Jaycees, sponsors of the festival, had announced just a few weeks earlier that they were moving forward with plans for the lakefront celebration of food, music and fun.
The event was scheduled for Aug. 19 to Aug. 23.
But citing a new surge in coroanvirus cases locally and nationally, the Jaycees said they are cancelling Venetian Fest for 2020 and instead planning a blood drive to promote health and wellness during the coronavirus pandemic.
‘We take our leadership role within the community seriously,” the group said in a statement. “And it would be irresponsible to put the health of the community at risk for a festival.”
The loss of Venetian Fest is a painful setback from the Lake Geneva tourism industry.
Brian Waspi, chairman for the city’s tourism commission, said he was disappointed, although he agreed with the Jaycees that public health and safety must be considered.
“It’s unfortunate that so many events are being canceled,” Waspi said. “It’s a hard decision. I don’t envy the people who have to make those types of decisions.”
Crowds of tourists heading into Lake Geneva in recent weeks, especially on weekends, have largely ignored health industry recommendations to wear face masks and take other precautions to avoid transmitting the coronavirus.
As city and county officials resist imposing restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, the number of people getting infected locally has increased. Walworth County health officials recently reported that 200 new cases had been confirmed locally over two weeks, now topping 700 cases overall, including 18 people who have died.
Jaycees officials had cautioned previously that the future of Venetian Fest could depend on the status of the public health crisis.
In their July 9 cancellation announcement, the festival organizers said they decided to cancel what would have been the 58th annual festival after seeing a surge in infections, as well as many local businesses temporarily shutting down.
Noting how difficult and painful it is to cancel an event that is popular and generates money for charitable causes, the group said: “The organization has been moved to believe the way to serve our community is to not contribute to the spread of the virus.”
The festival draws big crowds to Lake Geneva over several days with live music, carnival rides, a boat parade and more, in what has become one of the region’s premier summer events.
Although attendance figures are not available, Jaycees officials say the crowds number in the tens of thousands.
Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism promotion group, said she believes the Jaycees made the right decision to cancel this year’s event, considering the public health risks.
“Putting people’s good health first is never a bad decision,” Klett said.
Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein said even though Venetian Fest is a popular event and attracts many people, she, too, understands the Jaycees’ decision.
“I’m sure this was not an easy decision,” Klein said.
The Jaycees donate proceeds from the festival to nonprofit organizations, including the Lake Geneva Food Pantry, the Lake Geneva Police Department, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, Geneva Lakes Water Safety Patrol, Walworth County Food Pantry and Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills.
Organizers in mid-June said they were making plans to hold the festival with increased public health and safety precautions to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Instead, the nonprofit group now plans a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 30 at the American Legion Frank Kresen Post 24, 735 Henry St., Lake Geneva.
Klein said she is proud of the Jaycees for hosting the blood drive.
“I support their decision, and am happy to see their sponsorship of a blood drive coming at a critical time,” the mayor said.
Waspi said he hopes community events like Venetian Fest return next year.
“Large gatherings are hard to do right now,” he said. “We hope we can do them again in the future.”
The Jaycees in their announcement made it clear that they already are looking ahead to Venetian Fest in 2021.
“It is clear that the prudent decision is to cancel the festival in 2020,” the group said, “and start making plans for a better-than-ever Venetian Festival in 2021.”
