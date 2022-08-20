A tale of two Lake Genevas: How city life was in the 40s & 50s

Growing up in Lake Geneva during the late 1940s and 1950s was like growing up in two different cities. One city existed from Memorial Day to the day after Labor Day and the other city existed from the day after Labor Day to the day before Memorial Day. One city was among the premier resort cities in the United States, the other city was an ordinary small town very much like thousands of small towns scattered across the United States.

There were two factors that united these two cities. One was that both cities were located on the shore of one of the most beautiful lakes in the United States and the other was that both cities were about 72 miles distant from one of the world’s great metropolises — Chicago. But there were two factors that differentiated the two cities. One was that one of the two cities only existed during the summers while the other city existed during the fall, winter, and spring. The city that existed during the fall, winter, and spring was very much like the city portrayed in William Inge’s great play and movie, “Picnic,” or like Bedford Falls, New York, in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” staring Jimmy Stewart. The city that existed during the summers had numerous counterparts in the United States such as Lake Placid, Lake George, Saranac Lake, Saratoga Springs, and Cooperstown, New York.

In the city that Lake Geneva was during the summers, the city’s youth, as soon as the school year ended, took jobs as caddies at the Lake Geneva Country Club or, if they were lucky enough (as I was), worked at the American Legion Canteen in Library Park or worked on the excursion boats that departed from the Riviera piers. There were always plenty of jobs available for the city’s youth which was not the case in most small cities in the United States.

On the Friday evening before the Memorial Day weekend the train from Chicago disgorged hundreds of tourists who would spend the weekend in Lake Geneva. Similarly the Greyhound buses arriving from Chicago deposited hundreds of tourists at the “bus depot” on the west side of the 100 block of Broad Street. The city’s hotels — the Northwestern Hotel, the Traver Hotel, the Clair Hotel, the Geneva Hotel, the Surf Hotel, the St. Moritz Hotel, and the Luzern Hotel — were quickly filled to capacity as were rooms in private homes that residents rented out during the summers.

During the summer before my senior year in high school I was fortunate to get a more “upscale” job when I was hired as a dishwasher on the night shift, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., at the Hickory House restaurant, which was located where Popeye’s is today across the street from the Riviera. I worked seven days a week for $1.25 per hour, which was considered “good pay” in those days. Six of my high school classmates also worked at the Hickory House which was owned by Rick and Earl Parsons.

June was the “slowest” of the summer months because the Chicago public schools did not “get out” until the third week of the month. Then things began “hopping” in Lake Geneva. By the 4th of July the tourist season in Lake Geneva was in “full flood.” Summers in Lake Geneva were highlighted by special events including two carnivals in Flat Iron Park complete with Ferris Wheels and other rides. During the early 1950s the “Circus” also came to town. Circus wagons rode to Lake Geneva on the freight cars of the train from Chicago. Unloaded from the train, the Circus wagons paraded from the railroad station to Dunn Field where I and other Lake Geneva youths helped set up huge tents in which the Circus performed. Our pay was free admission to the circus.

Another attraction in Dunn Field during the summers was “Donkey Baseball games” in which players rode donkeys around the bases.

The final big event in Lake Geneva during the summers was the Venetian Festival held during the last week in August. The Venetian Festival featured an evening “boat parade” of excursion boats and private yachts owned by wealthy lake shore residents, including the Wrigley’s. All of the boats in the parade were festooned with colored lights. As such they looked like “floating Christmas trees” as they paraded across Geneva Bay to the delight of people gathered on the lake’s shore to watch them.

During the last week of August many residents of Lake Geneva went to Elkhorn were they attended the annual Walworth County Fair which had been held every year since the 1860s.

But as the clock struck midnight on Labor Day, Lake Geneva once again was transformed into the “other city” that it would be for the next nine months.

On the Tuesday after Labor Day, residents of Lake Geneva turned their attention to mundane pursuits that would hold their attention until the next Memorial Day. Schools in the city began instruction on the day after Labor Day instead of during August as they do today.

After Labor day, residents’ thoughts pondered whether the Lake Geneva High School’s football team would beat Elkhorn, Delavan, or Burlington. On Friday nights hundreds of Lake Geneva residents filled the stands at Dunn Field where they watched the Lake Geneva High School football team play nearby high school teams. In mid October, residents of Lake Geneva gathered in front of the automobile dealerships in “downtown” Lake Geneva to see the new automobile models unveiled. Columbus Day was still celebrated in the city’s schools. On the 31st of October the biggest fall event in the city was celebrated: Halloween. Youngsters would go from the door to door “trick or treating.” A few “outhouses” were overturned as some “trick or treaters” engaged in “tricks” but most were content with the candy that residents gave them as they made their way from door to door.

The month of November brought “Armistice Day” — today, Veterans Day — and Thanksgiving when families gathered for dinner. Often Lake Geneva would be covered in snow by the time that Thanksgiving arrived. December featured the usual betting on which day the lake would freeze over. Almost before residents realized it the Christmas season was upon them. Brightly lit Christmas trees appeared throughout the city. Homes were decorated with colorful lights. Youngsters looked forward to their two-week Christmas “vacation.” On Christmas eve the city’s churches all held Christmas services.

On New Year’s Eve, celebrations were held throughout the city. Fireworks were set off. On New Year’s Day the fortunate residents of the city who owned television sets watched the Rose Bowl game that was played in Pasadena, California.

Soon, too soon, after New Year’s Day the city’s schools resumed instruction. Residents optimistically hoped that the rest of the winter wouldn’t be too cold or too snowy. Some people huddled in shanties on the lake’s ice in the hope that the ciscos would be biting. Others looked forward to the arrival of spring when the yellow daffodils would once again be in bloom.

February brought Groundhog’s Day, Valentines Day, and Lincoln’s and Washington’s birthdays. Youngsters skated on the ice rink on the lake that the city had prepared or slid their sleds or toboggans down the hills in the Hillmoor Golf Course or on Beginners’ Hill and Devil’s Hill at the far northwest side of the city. On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated in the city’s taverns. People looked forward to Palm Sunday and Easter.

By May Day, young people were already eagerly anticipating the end of the school year. On Memorial Day Lake Geneva was once again transformed into the “other city” which it would be for the three summer months.