A WRITER’S ASPIRATIONS
During my twenties in the early 1960s I aspired to be “The Great American Novelist.” I wrote incessantly, completing four novels, one volume of short stories, and one volume of poetry.
Of the novels, only one was published, The Storking, which I co-wrote using the “nom de plume” Ilsa Undla, which was a “Pig Latin” version of the name of the female character in the movie “Casablanca” played by the Swedish-born actress Ingrid Bergman. The other three novels were “Downtime,” “The Lake Village Chronicles,” and “Return to the Lake Village.” The volume of poetry that I wrote, Midwinter Muse and Other Poems,” was eventually published, but the volume of short stories that I wrote, “The Green Light and Other Stories,” was never published.
Very simply put, I concluded that the novels and short stores that I wrote were not of the same high caliber as was the writing of John Updike or Saul Bellow, let alone those of Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, William Faulkner, John Steinbeck, or John Dos Passos. From that point on, I continued to write, but my writing was of a “professional nature” as I wrote articles for archival journals or wrote about various aspects of the history of Northwestern University.
After I returned to Lake Geneva following my retirement from Northwestern University, I did write one book about Lake Geneva’s history. Sketches of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin: A Rich History Revisited, and edited and wrote the introduction for a brand new edition of James Simmons’ well-known history of Lake Geneva, Annals of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, 1835-1897: A History, which had been first published in 1897.
These days, as I approach the age of 79, I am content to write a weekly column in the Lake Geneva Regional News. Yet, I find myself wondering whether I made a mistake 60 years ago by not revising and improving the novels and short stories that I had written and submitting them to a publisher, which I had neglected to do back then. In retrospect, I suspect that I did make a mistake in not doing so, but my life is littered with past mistakes that cannot be redeemed.
This awful winter is the worst one that I have experienced since 1982. Moreover, it is coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic which neither I, nor most of the people alive today, have ever experienced. Indeed, there has been nothing like the current coronavirus pandemic in the past century ever since the “Great Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918” about which I had only heard about from stories told to me by my maternal grandparents who raised me in Lake Geneva and who were living in Lake Geneva at the time. In a previous column, I noted that my grandmother’s sister died of the Spanish Flu in 1918 and my grandmother then had to raise her sister’s son, Harry Sherman (my Uncle Harry), who was only 13 years old when his mother died.
My wife Mary and I had our first coronavirus vaccinations this past Friday and are due to have our second vaccinations in 28 days. In the interim we continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing. I am hopeful that the coronavirus pandemic will be conquered before the end of this year and we all can resume “normal” lives. In the short run, I hope that this winter will soon recede into the distant past and we will again see the yellow daffodils poking their brave heads above the still-frozen ground as Lake Geneva once again begins to enjoy the spring.