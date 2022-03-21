Abbey proposal tabled for one month over concerns from Walworth residents

The Walworth County Zoning Agency could make a decision next month on a proposed place to train people for hospitality work in the Town of Walworth.

Representatives from the Abbey Resort in Fontana want to create the Lake Geneva Hospitality Academy at the site of a retreat center behind Inspiration Ministries, N2118 Highway 67. Inspiration Ministries owns the property.

The Walworth Town Board recommended that Walworth County officials deny the proposal on a 2-1 vote Tuesday, March 15. At a County Zoning Agency meeting Thursday, March 17, eight people spoke against the proposal.

After the hearing, the agency tabled the topic until its next meeting, which is expected to occur Tuesday, April 26.

“There has been a lot thrown out, so I think it would be a wise thing for us not to do anything right now,” said agency member Jim Van Dresser.

The April 26 meeting will not be open to public comments on the rezone and conditional use permit requests for the proposal.

Proposed by Abbey Provident Venture LLC, the academy could offer living arrangements for students in its training program as well those coming into the U.S. through the J-1 Visa Program.

J-1 offers cultural and educational foreign exchange opportunities for anyone who wishes to take part in study- and work-related programs, as approved by the Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

An estimated total of 124 students and 12 employees are expected at the academy.

Christian League for the Handicapped, Inc., doing business as Inspiration Ministries, would retain about 30 acres of property on the north of the site. The Abbey would obtain about 20 acres of property on the south as part of an agreement.

People who spoke March 17 expressed concerns over how the proposed academy would impact the community, including Jeremy and Heather Bria, who live near the site.

“We keep hearing this great thing called an academy, but it’s a housing complex,” Jeremy Bria said. “The academy is not an accredited college. Gateway Technical College is, and kids can get their credits that way through an internship program or be on site to do learning there.”

Cary Kerger, a managing member of Abbey Provident Venture LLC, said the academy would create a program with Gateway.

"We want to try and recruit from the local high schools and work with local colleges to provide internships to help kids develop a career and get them interested in hospitality," he said.

Kerger also said the ongoing labor shortage has been a main concern.

“Hospitality is one of the largest industries in Walworth County. It’s a major employer and a major economic driver for the county and its municipalities,” he said. “Hospitality has been suffering for many years with severe hospitality labor shortages and COVID has made it worse. We’re now at the point where resorts and hotels are constraining their inventory rooms and food and beverage outlets because they don’t have the labor to service, which is having an adverse economic impact.”

While the J-1 Visa program could help, the academy is "an innovative solution" to diminish the county's reliance on Visa workers.

On March 17, there was an attempt to deny the request.

However, more evidence is needed to fully deny the request, according to Michael Cotter, director and deputy corporation counsel of Walworth County Land Use and Resource Management.

“We just need more substantial evidence on why it’s being denied,” said Cotter.

On March 15, the Walworth Town Board rejected a conditional use permit to authorize the plan on a 2-1 vote. In February, members of the town’s planning commission voted 2-2 on the permit.

