Abbey Resort could buy property from Inspiration Ministries for 'hospitality academy' with housing

Representatives from Abbey Resort could be purchasing property from Inspiration Ministries for creation of a “hospitality academy” that would provide training and housing.

Officials from Abbey Provident Venture LLC has entered into a purchase agreement with Inspiration Ministries to purchase property located near N2116 Highway 67 in the Town of Walworth, according a conditional use permit application filed with Walworth County.

That permit application for the hospitality academy is expected to be discussed at the Feb. 7 Town of Walworth Plan Commission meeting. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Walworth Town Hall, W6741 Brick Church Road.

As part of the agreement, Inspiration Ministries would retain about 30 acres of property on north side of the site, and Abbey Provident Venture would obtain about 20 acres of property on the south side.

Officials from Abbey Provident Venture want to rezone about four acres of their property from institutional park district to upland resource conversation district.

Neither representatives from Abbey Provident Venture nor Inspiration Ministries could be reached for comment regarding the purchase agreement or plan for the property.

Abbey Provident Venture officials plan to use the portion of their property for the Lake Geneva Hospitality Academy, a training facility for people interested in entering the hospitality industry, according to their permit application.

The hospitality academy would offer a residential campus for its participants which is set to include seven cabins, a single-family residential home, pavilion and a lodge. The lodge features 16 guest rooms with up to four beds in each room, six meeting rooms, a kitchen and dining room.

According to the conditional use permit, the site has a capacity for a total of 136 beds, 64 in the lodge and the rest in the cabins and residential house.

Those cabins and lodge, which were built in 1975, are already onsite located in a wooded area just south of the main Inspiration Ministry facility. It currently houses the inspiration retreat center, which has been available for groups to rent.

Academy participants would be required to complete classroom instruction and on-the-job training at the Abbey Resort or other local hospitality business.

Participants would receive a “certificate of completion” upon graduating from the program and offered job placement opportunities at local hospitality businesses.

The program is geared towards graduating high school students and hospitality workers who are looking to advance in their careers.

In addition to hospitality training, all participants living in the Academy housing would be required to provide not less than four hours per week of community service to Inspiration Ministries.

Initial employment at the academy is expected to be less than a dozen, but would likely increase as the program develops. The academy would be led by an executive director who would oversee all aspects of the program. Additional positions would include a training coordinator, recruiter, accountant, resident assistants, maintenance and activities personnel.

A parcipant’s average stay at the academy would depend on the course of program they are taking, ranging mostly from three months in the summer to up to a year. During peak capacity, it is anticipated there would be between 60-80 participants living at the site.

The academy is also currently in preliminary conversations with Gateway Technical College regarding the participants receiving college credit toward an assocaite degree in hospitality.

When the property is not being used for academy purposes, officials from Abbey Provident Venture and Inspiration Ministries plan to use the site for events, meetings and short-term housing programs.

The layout of the site would remain unchanged. Traffic and parking on the property also would remain the same.

However, officials from Abbey Provident Venture plan to work with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to establish a new access road to the property from Highway 67.

The Abbey Resort previoiusly proposed to construct on-site, seasonal employee housing in Fontana by its resort. But that plan was revoked by the resort after multiple neighbors expressed strong opposition to the project.

This Walworth plan has also received negative feedback from some residents.

There was a public hearing about the proposal in December and it has been brough to the Plan Commission before, but tabled until more information was available.

Stephanie Jones of the Regional News contributed to this report.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.