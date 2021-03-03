Abbey Resort employee housing request rescinded

The proposed structure would have offered studio-style apartment units with two beds, a kitchen and shared sitting space in each unit as well as garage and storage space. The resort proposed a triangular parking lot south of the main Abbey Resort building and north of the eastern branch of the Abbey Villas as a building site for the structure.

After neighbors of the proposed building site expressed concerns about increased traffic and density in the area, the resort offered to adjust its proposal to have fewer units and a smaller building footprint.

Green said employees living in the building would not be permitted to have guests, have alcohol on the resort grounds or gather in groups of six or more.

Under the proposal, quiet hours would have been enforced for the building from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

While the Abbey Resort has housed seasonal employees in the village for years in off-site locations without issue, many neighbors of the resort strongly opposed the on-site building for a variety of reasons, including concerns over density, safety, lowered property value and building appearance.