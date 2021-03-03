Abbey Resort employee housing request rescinded

FONTANA — A proposal made by the Abbey Resort to construct on-site, seasonal employee housing has been revoked by the resort after multiple neighbors expressed strong opposition to the project.
The resort revoked its request prior to a Feb. 22 plan commission meeting, during which a public hearing on the proposal was scheduled.
Abbey Resort General Manager Michael Lucero could not be reached for comment.
The Abbey Resort submitted an application on Dec. 8 for the village to amend its comprehensive code to allow for the construction of the structure on what is currently a parking lot on the resort’s property. The resort simultaneously requested approval of a conditional use permit for construction of the building.
The 13-unit, two story employee housing structure was sought as a means of making the Abbey Resort a more competitive option for hospitality workers who may find on-site housing accommodations at other resorts like the Grand Geneva.
Christina Green, an attorney representing the Abbey Resort in its employee housing structure request, said on-site housing accommodations can be particularly attractive to fresh hospitality workers who have just finished training or education and are looking to gain experience through seasonal work.
The proposed structure would have offered studio-style apartment units with two beds, a kitchen and shared sitting space in each unit as well as garage and storage space. The resort proposed a triangular parking lot south of the main Abbey Resort building and north of the eastern branch of the Abbey Villas as a building site for the structure.
After neighbors of the proposed building site expressed concerns about increased traffic and density in the area, the resort offered to adjust its proposal to have fewer units and a smaller building footprint.
Green said employees living in the building would not be permitted to have guests, have alcohol on the resort grounds or gather in groups of six or more.
Under the proposal, quiet hours would have been enforced for the building from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
While the Abbey Resort has housed seasonal employees in the village for years in off-site locations without issue, many neighbors of the resort strongly opposed the on-site building for a variety of reasons, including concerns over density, safety, lowered property value and building appearance.
The proposal was first discussed during a Jan. 25 plan commission meeting, where commissioners approved a recommendation to the village board despite nearly a dozen neighbors speaking out against the project.
Village Attorney Dale Thorpe said the village received 41 letters from village residents voicing opposition on the employee housing proposal.
When the recommendation for approval came before the village board during their Feb. 1 meeting, trustees voted to send the proposal back to the plan commission for a public hearing after neighbor complaints about the proposed structure continued.
But the resort ultimately revoked its request.