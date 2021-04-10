Abbey Springs planning multi-million dollar course remodel starting in August

FONTANA — The Abbey Springs golf course in Fontana has announced it will be engaging in a $2.5 million project to revamp course greens, improve fairway drainage and expand pond retention areas.
While small repairs and improvements have been made to the course over the years, this will be the first major renovation of the course since it was first designed by Killian & Nugent in 1971.
The course will be closed from August 2 to April 30, 2022 while the project is completed.
Head professional at Abbey Springs Jack Shoger, said the renovations, which will align the course with United Stated Golf Association specifications, will place Abbey Springs back into the same competitive posture it held back in the 1990s.
“We’re not going to take a backseat to anybody on what we’re going to produce,” he said.
Abbey Springs has contracted Lohmann Quinto Golf Course Architects Inc., based in Marengo, Illinois, to complete the improvements. The firm has been awarded numerous times by Golf Digest and Golf Inc. for their original course designs and renovations.
When surveying the course with a slope measuring device, Todd Quinto of Lohmann Quinto found many of the greens on the Abbey Springs course had few areas flat enough for a hole to be placed, according to Shoger.
“They discovered there are three greens we currently have that don’t qualify for a pin setting they have so much slope,” he said.
To correct the slope issue, the greens will be completely excavated and filled in with the proper materials that allow for proper drainage and for grass roots to take hold effectively.
In addition to improving the slopes of the greens on the course, Shoger said the renovation project will also bring in a new hybrid grass which can be mowed shorter than the course’s current grass for increased green speed.
Shoger said the course greens can currently be mowed to about .13 of an inch without damaging the grass but that the new grass could be mowed almost twice as short, to about .06 of an inch.
“It can be the speed of any tour-quality course,” he said.
Shoger said bringing the course to a cutting-edge professional standard will put the already beautiful course with views of Geneva Lake over the top. He added now that he is starting his 40th season with the golf course, the project is an especially exciting development.
“Here it is, the eleventh hour of my career, and we’re going to finish it off,” he said. “It’s darned exciting.”
Throughout the duration of the project, essentially each of the 18 holes on the course will receive some sort of improvement.
Throughout the nearly year-long endeavor, 16 “green complexes”— which include the putting surface, greenside bunkers, slopes and so on — will be renovated, three greens will be resurfaced, fairway drainage improvements will be made on 15 holes, ponds on five holes will be expanded and regraded, 10 fairway bunkers will be rebuilt and five fairways will be regraded.
Financing:
Shoger said Abbey Springs first sought to finance the course upgrade by selling 25 life-long, commemorative memberships, but that its goal was only partially met because of financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Abbey Springs Condominium Association then voted to fund the remainder of the costs needed to fund the project.
“The homeowners overwhelmingly voted in favor of doing the project,” he said.
Under the agreement each of the 600 homeowners will pay $4,500 split in two annual payments.
“For $4,500 spent they could get that ten times back in property values,” Shoger said.
Village benefit:
The Village of Fontana voted to take advantage of the course reconstruction to improve its own water maintenance systems during an April 5 village board meeting.
The village has agreed to pledge about $350,000 for renovations on the golf course to expand ponds near holes seven and 18 and to divert water channels into them.
Half of the village spending will be financed this year and the other half will be included in the next village budget.
During the meeting Village President Pat Kenny said the Abbey Springs project will allow the village to make improvements to its own water management system, by expanding ponds near hole seven and hole 18 on the course and preventing water from running down Indian Hills Road to Club Unique.
Arvid Peterson said during the meeting he was concerned about the village financing improvements on private property but Kenny said the village is fortunate to have an opportunity to partner with Abbey Springs on the water management improvement.
“I don’t think there’s going to be a better opportunity to fix some of the problems we have right now,” Kenny said. “It’s an excellent opportunity for us.”
During a March 25 finance committee meeting Village Clerk Theresa Loomer said the project would provide additional water storage for minimal costs and work.
Kenny added during the March 25 meeting that expanding the pond near hole 18 of the course will allow it to store more water and prevent overflow. He said when the pond near hole 18 overflows now it picks up sediment and flows into Geneva Lake.
“It’s an opportunity for us right now because of them redoing the golf course, it allows us to go in and help out some of our water problems,” Kenny said.