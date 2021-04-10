Abbey Springs planning multi-million dollar course remodel starting in August

“They discovered there are three greens we currently have that don’t qualify for a pin setting they have so much slope,” he said.

To correct the slope issue, the greens will be completely excavated and filled in with the proper materials that allow for proper drainage and for grass roots to take hold effectively.

In addition to improving the slopes of the greens on the course, Shoger said the renovation project will also bring in a new hybrid grass which can be mowed shorter than the course’s current grass for increased green speed.

Shoger said the course greens can currently be mowed to about .13 of an inch without damaging the grass but that the new grass could be mowed almost twice as short, to about .06 of an inch.

“It can be the speed of any tour-quality course,” he said.

Shoger said bringing the course to a cutting-edge professional standard will put the already beautiful course with views of Geneva Lake over the top. He added now that he is starting his 40th season with the golf course, the project is an especially exciting development.

“Here it is, the eleventh hour of my career, and we’re going to finish it off,” he said. “It’s darned exciting.”