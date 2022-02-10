Abbey training academy fails to gain OK at Walworth Commission, goes to full Town Board Feb. 16

TOWN OF WALWORTH – The Abbey’s proposal to establish a hospitality training academy at the retreat center behind Inspiration Ministries has met resistance from the Plan Commission in the Town of Walworth, where the property is located.

But it’s not dead yet. The town board will have the ultimate say.

The Abbey’s proposal is to buy the retreat center behind Inspiration Ministries and create a training academy where students would also be able to live. But many in the town have expressed concerns about how exactly it would work.

In a meeting that went for over two hours, the Walworth Plan Commission on Monday, Feb. 7 did not endorse the plan.

The Plan Commission voted 2-2 on the request for a conditional use permit for its plan, with Jeff Austin and Steve Santeler voting yes and Rick Schoenbeck and Marie Baker, who is also the town clerk, voting no. Paul Peterson was not present.

But the Walworth Town Board will ultimately have a say at its next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16. That meeting is at 7 p.m. at the town hall, W6741 Brick Church Road, Walworth.

At one point the discussion got quite heated, with one member of the audience having to be escorted out by a Walworth County Sheriff’s deputy after refusing to sit down and listen during a portion of the meeting after the public comment period.

One of the issues that came up repeatedly was concerns that the hospitality center was being established so that the more people could come over from other countries to work under the federal J-1 visa program.

One resident said, “We cannot keep our borders straight. How are we going to keep them straight? Who is going to police that?”

Cary Kerger, managing member of Abbey Provident Venture, said, “The objective is to not make it a J-1 housing program.”

To show how serious he was, he said, “I’ll put my hand on the Bible.”

He said the Abbey didn’t go to Gateway Technical College and start a partnership, just to create a J-1 program. The Abbey does have people come over from other countries under J-1 visas and there likely will be students training at the hospitality center who have J-1 visas, Kerger said. But he stressed, “This is not a J-1 program.”

In talking in support of the program, Derek D’Avria, the executive director of the Walworth County Economic Development Alliance (WCEDA), said, “One of the things that keeps me up at night is population projections for southeast Wisconsin in the working age group for 18 to 54 for the next 20 years. It’s basically flat, maybe even minus and so we need to do things like this that are creative, innovative to get more people into the area to keep this industry, not growing even, but just to sustain it.”

Currently the Abbey already has a relationship with Inspiration Ministries and last summer some workers stayed at the Inspiration Retreat Center cabins while they were working at the Abbey.

“We’ve had no issues. They did everything they said they were going to do,” said Erik Barber, president of Inspiration Ministries.

When business failed to pick up at the retreat center following the pandemic, the board for Inspiration Ministries asked Barber to look into options for the property. They put out a request for proposals and received back about a dozen. Barber said the Inspiration Ministries Board believes the option of selling the retreat center to the Abbey is the best option.

“No. 1 we already had a seamless relationship with them and we learned we could trust them,” Barber said. “The project they were proposing was harmonious with our mission and values … It’s good for the community. It’s good for industry. It’s good for the workforce. There is a labor workforce crisis in our area … this provides an opportunity for training.”

Our residents would also be able to take part in this training program, which is really exciting, Barber said.

According to the conditional use permit application, the program is geared towards graduating high school students and hospitality workers who are looking to advance in their careers.

In addition to hospitality training, all participants living in the Academy housing would be required to provide not less than four hours per week of community service to Inspiration Ministries.

Initial employment at the academy is expected to be less than a dozen, but would likely increase as the program develops. The academy would be led by an executive director who would oversee all aspects of the program. Additional positions would include a training coordinator, recruiter, accountant, resident assistants, maintenance and activities personnel.

A participant’s average stay at the academy would depend on the course of program they are taking, ranging mostly from three months in the summer to up to a year. During peak capacity, it is anticipated there would be between 60-80 participants living at the site.