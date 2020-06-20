Abbey Yacht Club unveils new outdoor facilities

FONTANA — Members and guests of the Abbey Yacht Club are kicking off the summer of 2020 in style, with an upgraded outdoor pool and cocktail area at their lakefront clubhouse.
The Abbey Yacht Club has completed a nearly $700,000 overhaul of its outdoor amenities, creating an improved space that is boosting membership and attracting private parties.
“I love it,” yacht club harbormaster Ed Snyder said. “Everybody’s been raving about it.”
The private club, located adjacent to the Abbey Resort, hosts boat owners who dock their vessels in the Abbey Marina, as well as social club members and guests.
The estimated 500 club members have been anxious to see the swimming pool and other outdoor facilities improved, to help them enjoy summer afternoons and evenings at the club.
The newly upgraded pool, atrium and other amenities officially opened around Memorial Day.
Club member Jenny Doyle of St. Charles, Illinois, brought her children to the club on a recent Thursday afternoon for a sunny day at the new pool.
Doyle said she and her kids are thrilled with the newest project completed by Snyder and his staff.
“This is a great improvement,” she said. “They did a fantastic job.”
Club member dues range from $150 a year for boat owners who own or rent a slip in the marina, to $1,500 a year for those seeking only a social membership with no space in the marina.
Some boat slips at the marina sell for $100,000 or more.
The yacht club, located at 271 Fontana Boulevard, is operated jointly with the marina by the private Abbey Harbor Condominium Association.
Two years ago, the association invested $7 million in a historic modernization of the marina, which can accommodate more than 400 boats.
Once that project was complete, officials realized that the swimming pool and other outdoor clubhouse amenities were lacking. The swimming pool was old and outdated, and the poolside bar was small and inadequate.
Starting last fall, crews excavated and installed a new and larger pool, erected a 48-foot-long atrium with a new bar, refinished the concrete deck, replaced the fencing and landscaping, and added a sound system, TVs and an outdoor fire pit.
Snyder said he is pleased with the work done by contractors Neuman Pools Inc., Barden & Son Concrete LLC, WaterWorks Plumbing Co. and Adams Electric Inc.
“It went pretty much without a hitch,” he said.
The final product is so eye-catching that some observers have shown an interest in buying naming rights for some of the individual features.
David Prudden, president of the Abbey Harbor Condominium Association, said he and the group’s other board members are delighted to see the clubhouse exterior looking as nice as the modernized marina.
“It turned out terrific,” Prudden said. “We’re extremely excited.”
The clubhouse itself was built in the 1950s and has been remodeled and improved many times since.
With the upgraded pool and atrium area, the yacht club sold out its social memberships quickly for this summer. And more people are on a waiting list to join.
Snyder said he also is getting inquiries from people wanting to rent the clubhouse atrium for wedding rehearsal parties and other private functions.
The pool can accommodate about 130 people, and the atrium can hold another 60 to 80 people.
The yacht club and marina have no ownership affiliation with the Abbey Resort.
Prudden said the harbor association and its members have invested much time and effort into offering first-class facilities for boaters and their guests — both on the water and now inside and outside the clubhouse.
“Everybody pitches in and works hard to make sure it’s the nicest place possible,” he said. “We’re pretty proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
