Abbey Yacht Club unveils new outdoor facilities

Club member dues range from $150 a year for boat owners who own or rent a slip in the marina, to $1,500 a year for those seeking only a social membership with no space in the marina.

Some boat slips at the marina sell for $100,000 or more.

The yacht club, located at 271 Fontana Boulevard, is operated jointly with the marina by the private Abbey Harbor Condominium Association.

Two years ago, the association invested $7 million in a historic modernization of the marina, which can accommodate more than 400 boats.

Once that project was complete, officials realized that the swimming pool and other outdoor clubhouse amenities were lacking. The swimming pool was old and outdated, and the poolside bar was small and inadequate.

Starting last fall, crews excavated and installed a new and larger pool, erected a 48-foot-long atrium with a new bar, refinished the concrete deck, replaced the fencing and landscaping, and added a sound system, TVs and an outdoor fire pit.

Snyder said he is pleased with the work done by contractors Neuman Pools Inc., Barden & Son Concrete LLC, WaterWorks Plumbing Co. and Adams Electric Inc.

“It went pretty much without a hitch,” he said.