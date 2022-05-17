Abbey's proposed hospitality academy on county agenda again May 19

The Walworth County Zoning Agency could finally make a decision on a proposed place to train people for hospitality work in the Town of Walworth.

Representatives from the Abbey Resort in Fontana want to create the Lake Geneva Hospitality Academy at the site of a retreat center behind Inspiration Ministries, N2118 Highway 67. Inspiration Ministries owns the property.

Company officials are set to present plans for to the Walworth County Zoning Agency Thursday, May 19 at the Walworth County Government Center, 100 W Walworth St, Elkhorn, in county board room 114. The meeting starts at 4:30 and discussion on the hospitality academy is projected to occur during the first part of the meeting.

The Walworth Town Board recommended that Walworth County officials deny the proposal on a 2-1 vote Tuesday, March 15. At a County Zoning Agency meeting Thursday, March 17, eight people spoke against the proposal.

After the hearing, the agency tabled the topic until a later date.

Proposed by Abbey Provident Venture LLC, the academy would offer living arrangements for students in its training program.

Kerry Kerger, a managing member of Abbey Provident Venture LLC, said the academy would create a program with Gateway.

“We want to try and recruit from the local high schools and work with local colleges to provide internships to help kids develop a career and get them interested in hospitality,” he said.

Kerger also said the ongoing labor shortage has been a main concern.

“Hospitality is one of the largest industries in Walworth County. It’s a major employer and a major economic driver for the county and its municipalities,” he said. “Hospitality has been suffering for many years with severe hospitality labor shortages and COVID has made it worse. We’re now at the point where resorts and hotels are constraining their inventory rooms and food and beverage outlets because they don’t have the labor to service, which is having an adverse economic impact.”

However, people who spoke March 17 expressed concerns over how the proposed academy would impact the community, who live near the site.

“We keep hearing this great thing called an academy, but it’s a housing complex,” said Jeremy Bria, who lives by the site. “The academy is not an accredited college. Gateway Technical College is, and kids can get their credits that way through an internship program or be on site to do learning there.”

