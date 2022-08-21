Abominable Snow Race to return to Lake Geneva area in 2023

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission, said the race is held during the time of the year when many people do not visit the Lake Geneva area.
“It’s a perfect time of year,” Waspi said.
Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, said she is impressed with how many people participated in the 2022 race.
“You guys had a great crowd this year,” Klett told Wolfe.
The tourism commission members told Wolfe to promote the Lake Geneva hotels as part of the grant request.
Wolfe said he plans to partner with the local hotels as part of the event. He said about 100 race participants stayed in local hotels this year, and he feels more people will stay overnight for the 2023 race.
He said he also plans to promote other local businesses and events.
“Our big heads in beds night is Jan. 27, and I will spend the grant to promote a ‘stay-and-play’ campaign for Friday and Saturday events to encourage people to stay over,” Wolfe said.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Lake Geneva Food Pantry.
“We raised $4,300 for them this year, and we’re looking to exceed that,” Wolfe said.
The Abominable Snow Race has been held in the Lake Geneva area during four of the last seven years and is set to be held at Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures through 2025.
“We will be here for a few more years, and hopefully well beyond that,” Wolfe said.
