About 100 parking citations issued during Winterfest

About 100 parking violation citations were issued during Winterfest, which was held Feb. 3 through Feb. 7, according to Lake Geneva officials.

The Lake Geneva Parking Services Department reported issuing about 75 parking citations, while the Lake Geneva Police Department issued about 25 citations.

Lt. Bridget Way of the Lake Geneva Police Department said the police department did not request to have any vehicles towed. The parking services department does not have the authority to tow vehicles.

Way said most people moved their vehicles when they were advised that they were parked illegally. She said the city also installed additional signs to inform people where to park.

"People were good about moving their cars," Way said. "We had extra barricades and signs out."

Way said additional police officers were on patrol to help enforce city parking regulations.

"For the most part, participation was good. Most people who were in violation worked with us," Way said. "We had five community resource officers who helped enforce parking. They did a wonderful job working out in the cold."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}