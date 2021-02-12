About 100 parking citations issued during Winterfest

About 100 parking violation citations were issued during Winterfest, which was held Feb. 3 through Feb. 7, according to Lake Geneva officials.
The Lake Geneva Parking Services Department reported issuing about 75 parking citations, while the Lake Geneva Police Department issued about 25 citations.
Lt. Bridget Way of the Lake Geneva Police Department said the police department did not request to have any vehicles towed. The parking services department does not have the authority to tow vehicles.
Way said most people moved their vehicles when they were advised that they were parked illegally. She said the city also installed additional signs to inform people where to park.
"People were good about moving their cars," Way said. "We had extra barricades and signs out."
Way said additional police officers were on patrol to help enforce city parking regulations.
"For the most part, participation was good. Most people who were in violation worked with us," Way said. "We had five community resource officers who helped enforce parking. They did a wonderful job working out in the cold."
City officials moved the paid parking season up a month from March to February to gain additional parking revenue from Winterfest. About $30,000 in parking revenue was generated for the city during Winterfest.
Parking fines in the city of Lake Geneva range from $20 to $150 depending on the violation.
Parking in an expired stall, having more than three motorcycles in a parking stall and a parking sticker violation are $20 fines.
Backing a vehicle into a parking stall, compact stall violation, parking in a no parking zone and parking over the line result in $25 fines.
Parking by a fire hydrant carries a $40 fine, and parking in a handicap zone without a proper placard is a $150 fine.
Fines are doubled if they are not paid within 10 days of being issued.
Parking tickets can be paid on the city's website www.cityoflakegeneva.com; at the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.; or by mail at Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, WI. 53147.
For more information, call 262-248-3673.