About $280,000 raised for Lake Geneva all-inclusive 'Never Say Never' playground, $370K still needed

Dusti Grenus is grateful that the dream of establishing an all-inclusive playground in the City of Lake Geneva has received a lot of support from the community.

Grenus, president of Never Say Never, Inc., plans to develop the Never Say Never Playground in Veterans Park in Lake Geneva, which is set to feature equipment that is accessible for children with disabilities.

About $280,000 has been raised for the playground so far, and about another $370,000 is needed for the playground to be constructed.

Several local organizations recently have conducted fundraisers to help obtain money for the playground.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District conducted the Wine Walk, May 21 through May 22, with the proceeds being donated to Never Say Never, Inc.

Lakes Area LifeWay hosted the Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant, April 30, to raise money for the playground.

Badger High School students conducted the Color Craze 5K Fun Run & Walk, April 30, as a fundraiser for the playground.

City of Lake Geneva hosted a New Years Eve gala, Dec. 31, 2021, with the proceeds being donated to Never Say Never, Inc.

Several residents, businesses and organizations have donated money and sponsored equipment for the playground.

Grenus said she appreciates the money that has been raised for the playground, so far.

"It's excellent," Grenus said. "I love that the community is coming together to help raise money for the playground, so we can get it built for the kids."

Grenus said members of the Never Say Never, Inc. board of directors plan to host a fundraiser by the end of the year.

"It's in discussion, so right now we don't have anything scheduled," Grenus said. "But we're hoping to have something by the end of the year."

2023 construction is the hope

Grenus said she hopes to have the rest of the money raised by the end of the year and begin construction of the playground in the spring of 2023.

The playground is set to feature therapeutic swings, a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, wheelchair-accessible swings and equipment with ramps.

"There's no stairs," Grenus said. "Everything is accessible with ramps, so it will be very easy for everyone to play together."

The playground also will include a rubberized foundation.

"There's no stone or sand or mulch," Grenus said. "Everyone can walk freely and no one gets hurt."

Grenus said she has talked to several area residents who feel an all-inclusive playground is needed in Walworth County.

"A lot of parents have been commenting that they will be able to take all of their kids to one place to play," Grenus said. "They're excited about having an updated entrance to Veterans Park. They're excited for new equipment and different options."

The inspiration

Grenus first presented plans for the playground to Lake Geneva officials in 2015 and has been working to raise funds for the project ever since.

City aldermen approved to dedicate land for the playground in 2015 and approved to dedicate about $15,000 towards the project.

Grenus was inspired to establish the playground by her daughter, Kameron, who has disabilities.

"I thought, 'We need somewhere for her to play in our community,'" Grenus said. "So I brought it up to the park commissioner board and asked if we could do this."

Anyone interested in donating money or sponsoring equipment for the playground can contact Grenus at 262-206-6991 or visit www.neversayneverplayland.com.

