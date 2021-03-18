Academic honors: Congrats to Kiersten Olsen, Amya Lopez and Kalen Smith

Kiersten Olsen, a 2010 graduate of Badger High School, graduated with a medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University. Olsen currently practices medicine in Indiana.
Amya Lopez, of Elkhorn, was one of over 1,400 University of Iowa students to participate in the 27th annual Dance Marathon, which raised over $1.4 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Kalen Smith, of Lake Geneva, is completing a student teaching assignment for Knox College under pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith is an educational studies student who plans on pursuing a teaching career.