Academic honors

Receiving the Samuel Phoenix Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Youth Citizenship Awards are Karlie Kroening, of Walworth Grade School; Emily Koehn, of the Wisconsin School For the Deaf; Allegra Kayser, of St. Francis de Sales Catholic School; and Jacob Schuenke, of Our Redeemer Lutheran School.

