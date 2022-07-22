38-year-old Burlington man identified as victim killed in Highway 11 crash on Wednesday

The man who was killed Wednesday, July 20, in a traffic crash outside Burlington has been identified as 38-year-old Bruce Wardell Jr. of the Burlington area, according to the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash occurred in the Town of Spring Prairie at approximately 9 a.m. where Highway 11 meets Highway JS at the start of the Burlington bypass.

Officials from the Lyons Township Fire Department were the first emergency responders on the scene. Fire department officials said CPR was in progress.

When representatives from the fire department arrived, they noticed two vehicles with extensive damage. Mutual aid was requested for the City of Lake Geneva paramedics, City of Burlington ambulance, Rochester ambulance and Flight for Life.

One accident victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other patients were transported to area hospitals.

Representatives from the Lyons Township Fire Department said they appreciate the mutual aid companies that assisted with the incident.

Based on recent information from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, this was the ninth traffic-related fatality for 2022.