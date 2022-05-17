 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Breaking: Town of Delavan Police Department reports gas main break

Town of Delavan gas main break

The Delavan Police Department just put out on their Facebook page that South Shore Drive at Highway 50 in Delavan is closed due to a gas main break. People are encouraged to avoid the area of Highway 50 and South Shore Drive.  Highway 50 will remain open, but delays are to be expected for approximately the next five hours. 

