Fatality outside Burlington at Highway 11 and JS

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a crash on Wednesday morning, July 20, just outside Burlington was fatal.

The crash occurred in the Town of Spring Prairie at approximately 9 a.m. where Highway 11 meets Highway JS at the start of the Burlington bypass. It was initially called in as a two-vehicle crash.

Officials from the Lyons Township Fire Department were the first emergency responders on the scene. Fire department officials said CPR was in progress.

When representatives from the fire department arrived, they noticed two vehicles with extensive damage. Mutual aid was requested for the City of Lake Geneva paramedics, City of Burlington ambulance, Rochester ambulance and Flight for Life.

One accident victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other patients were transported to area hospitals.

Representatives from the Lyons Township Fire Department said they appreciate the mutual aid companies that assisted with the incident.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was not able to immediately provide any additional information other than confirming there was one victim who died.

Based on recent information from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, this would be the ninth traffic-related fatality for 2022.

On Tuesday morning, July 19, a pedestrian was killed in Lake Geneva crossing George Street on the city’s Northside. The man was 81-years-old.