Linn Police releases ID of victim in July 4 fatality that involved 11 people outside Lake Geneva

The Linn Police Department has released the name of the victim who died in the July 4 crash that involved a total of 11 patients.
The man who died has been identified as Jesus Orlando Castro-Gonzalez, 28, of Schaumburg, Illinois, Linn Police stated in a release issued on Monday, July 11.
The crash occurred on Monday, July 4, at around 2:23 p.m., when officers with the Town of Linn Police Department responded the area of State Highway 120 and County Highway B for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.
When officers arrived, they located a three-vehicle crash with 11 total patients. Fight for Life was requested to be placed on standby but they were unable to fly due to inclement weather. As a result of the weather and injuries, nine patients were transported by ambulance to area hospitals and trauma.
Preliminary information suggests that a vehicle (Vehicle 1) driven by a 42-year-old Chicago man and occupied by two passengers (a woman age 39 and a juvenile), was traveling eastbound on County Highway B when it entered the intersection at State Highway 120 and met Vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 was driven by Jesus Orlando Castro-Gonzalez (age 28) of Schaumburg and occupied by two passengers (female aged 21 and a juvenile). Vehicle 2 then suffered a secondary crash with Vehicle 3 which was traveling northbound on State Highway 120 driven by a 19-year-old female from West Dundee, Illinois and occupied by four passengers (males aged 20, 20, 21, and a female age 18).