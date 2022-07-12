Linn Police releases ID of victim in July 4 fatality that involved 11 people outside Lake Geneva

The Linn Police Department has released the name of the victim who died in the July 4 crash that involved a total of 11 patients.

The man who died has been identified as Jesus Orlando Castro-Gonzalez, 28, of Schaumburg, Illinois, Linn Police stated in a release issued on Monday, July 11.

The crash occurred on Monday, July 4, at around 2:23 p.m., when officers with the Town of Linn Police Department responded the area of State Highway 120 and County Highway B for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they located a three-vehicle crash with 11 total patients. Fight for Life was requested to be placed on standby but they were unable to fly due to inclement weather. As a result of the weather and injuries, nine patients were transported by ambulance to area hospitals and trauma.

Preliminary information suggests that a vehicle (Vehicle 1) driven by a 42-year-old Chicago man and occupied by two passengers (a woman age 39 and a juvenile), was traveling eastbound on County Highway B when it entered the intersection at State Highway 120 and met Vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 was driven by Jesus Orlando Castro-Gonzalez (age 28) of Schaumburg and occupied by two passengers (female aged 21 and a juvenile). Vehicle 2 then suffered a secondary crash with Vehicle 3 which was traveling northbound on State Highway 120 driven by a 19-year-old female from West Dundee, Illinois and occupied by four passengers (males aged 20, 20, 21, and a female age 18).

The driver of Vehicle 2, Castro-Gonzalez, was transported via ground ambulance to Froedtert Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased at Froedtert Hospital.

The intersection was closed approximately three hours due to the crash and the subsequent investigation.

Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor to the crash.The crash continues to be under investigation.