ACLU sues for Wisconsin prison releases to prevent virus 'time bomb'

The ACLU is petitioning the court to order DOC to let more inmates out on parole and Evers to grant pardons or commute sentences for prisoners. The lawsuit is also seeking that Evers issue reprieves for sentences during the public health emergency. Those sentences could be reinstated after the crisis.

Ott said the “modest steps” that Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections have taken so far “are simply not enough to prevent an outbreak.”

At the end of March, Evers halted all new prison admissions and transfers. DOC has suspended visitation and work release, implemented medical screening for employees, upped cleaning efforts and released some nonviolent prisoners.

Last week, DOC announced it would release 1,148 people with nonviolent misdemeanors who were being held because of probation or parole violations. It also said it would release an unspecified number of nonviolent prisoners who had less than one year of their sentences left and will now be monitored on community supervision. An additional 65 offenders who were participating in an Alternative for Revocation program at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility were also released.

The ACLU is calling for the release of more prisoners, giving priority to those who are over 60 or have severe underlying chronic medical conditions.