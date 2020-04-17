ACLU sues for Wisconsin prison releases to prevent virus 'time bomb'

MADISON — The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit in the state Supreme Court seeking the release of elderly and vulnerable inmates to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in the state’s prisons.
The ACLU argues that the prisons are too crowded for inmates to practice social distancing, and populations need to be significantly reduced. The lawsuit was filed April 10 on behalf of two incarcerated individuals with pre-existing conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19.
“Right now Wisconsin’s overcrowded prisons are a ticking time bomb that threatens the health of all Wisconsinites, especially people of color who are disproportionately impacted by mass incarceration,” said Chris Ott, ACLU of Wisconsin executive director.
If COVID-19 gets into the prisons, Ott noted that inmates could strain the hospital system.
“An outbreak of COVID-19 will rapidly overwhelm meager DOC medical facilities and then overwhelm hospital resources in communities where they are located,” the lawsuit argues.
The lawsuit — filed against Gov. Tony Evers, Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr and John Tate II, chairman of the Parole Commission —asks the court to intervene or force state officials to take action to reduce the state prison population. It also asks the Supreme Court to ask circuit courts to reduce county jail populations.
The ACLU is petitioning the court to order DOC to let more inmates out on parole and Evers to grant pardons or commute sentences for prisoners. The lawsuit is also seeking that Evers issue reprieves for sentences during the public health emergency. Those sentences could be reinstated after the crisis.
Ott said the “modest steps” that Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections have taken so far “are simply not enough to prevent an outbreak.”
At the end of March, Evers halted all new prison admissions and transfers. DOC has suspended visitation and work release, implemented medical screening for employees, upped cleaning efforts and released some nonviolent prisoners.
Last week, DOC announced it would release 1,148 people with nonviolent misdemeanors who were being held because of probation or parole violations. It also said it would release an unspecified number of nonviolent prisoners who had less than one year of their sentences left and will now be monitored on community supervision. An additional 65 offenders who were participating in an Alternative for Revocation program at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility were also released.
The ACLU is calling for the release of more prisoners, giving priority to those who are over 60 or have severe underlying chronic medical conditions.
The lawsuit seeks that prison populations be reduced low enough so that no person is held in a cell with another person, individuals housed in dormitory spaces have six-feet of separation between each bed, and social distancing guidelines can be followed in all areas of the prison.
One of the plaintiffs, Craig Sussek, has kidney disease, making him more susceptible to COVID-19. He is eligible for parole for a crime he committed at 16 more than 20 years ago, the ACLU said.
Another plaintiff, Ramond Ninneman, 66, has cardiac disease, which leaves him with only 25% to 30% of his heart function and at a high risk of death or serious injury if he contract COVID-19, the ACLU said. He currently has 16 months remaining of a two-year sentence.
“My dad has just 16 months left on his sentence, and I’m terrified that COVID-19 will turn that into a death sentence,” said Rana Ninneman, Ramon’s daughter. “The Department of Corrections hasn’t even been able to provide adequate treatment for his heart condition, let alone put in place the social distancing measures needed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“State officials need to act now so that my dad and other people with pre-existing conditions can come home where they can safely practice social distancing and help keep all of us healthy.”
