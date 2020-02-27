Activist accused of trespassing at construction site

Sibbing and Malmin have been active together in an effort to block redevelopment of the old Hillmoor Golf Course property.

The owner of the construction company involved in the Dec. 19 incident near the Riviera said Malmin was confrontational and that he repeatedly spit at a worker involved in the fuel tank replacement.

Tom Woodward of Woodward Petroleum Services LLC of Janesville said Malmin entered the construction site and refused to leave, despite “no trespassing” signs being displayed.

“He was extremely belligerent. He did not want to leave,” Woodward said. “Our biggest concern was for his safety.” According to police reports, the Geneva Shore Report had a crew nearby making a video, and investigators believe Malmin arrived on the scene in a car belonging to Geneva Shore Report proprietor James Strauss. Police questioned Strauss about the incident, and he told them that Malmin had borrowed his car that day.

Strauss said he and his crew were not far away from the Riviera, and none of them heard any sounds of a disturbance when Malmin allegedly went inside the construction site. Strauss said he questions the accuracy of the construction worker’s allegations.