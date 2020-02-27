Activist accused of trespassing at construction site

A Lake Geneva activist is facing accusations that he trespassed at a construction site and spit on a worker replacing underground fuel tanks near the Riviera.
Richard “Dick” Malmin, who is a vocal critic on many local issues, has been cited with trespassing and disorderly conduct in an alleged Dec. 19 incident in downtown Lake Geneva. The non-criminal citations issued in Lake Geneva Municipal Court could cost Malmin more than $700 in fines, if he is found guilty.
Malmin, 77, of the town of Linn, is a high-profile activist at Lake Geneva City Hall who speaks out often about issues related to development, water quality and government. He also has been a contributing writer for the Geneva Shore Report newsletter, which is not affiliated with the Lake Geneva Regional News.
Malmin could not be reached for comment about the allegations of trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Lake Geneva police report that Malmin denied spitting at anyone. Referring to his activism on local issues, Malmin told investigators: “I confront each of these challenges with equal dedication and intensity, but never in all my 77 years have I ever resorted to intentionally spitting on someone.”
Lake Geneva Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing has recused himself from hearing Malmin’s case, and the case has been reassigned to Elkhorn Municipal Court. No hearing date has been scheduled.
Sibbing and Malmin have been active together in an effort to block redevelopment of the old Hillmoor Golf Course property.
The owner of the construction company involved in the Dec. 19 incident near the Riviera said Malmin was confrontational and that he repeatedly spit at a worker involved in the fuel tank replacement.
Tom Woodward of Woodward Petroleum Services LLC of Janesville said Malmin entered the construction site and refused to leave, despite “no trespassing” signs being displayed.
“He was extremely belligerent. He did not want to leave,” Woodward said. “Our biggest concern was for his safety.” According to police reports, the Geneva Shore Report had a crew nearby making a video, and investigators believe Malmin arrived on the scene in a car belonging to Geneva Shore Report proprietor James Strauss. Police questioned Strauss about the incident, and he told them that Malmin had borrowed his car that day.
Strauss said he and his crew were not far away from the Riviera, and none of them heard any sounds of a disturbance when Malmin allegedly went inside the construction site. Strauss said he questions the accuracy of the construction worker’s allegations.
“I think Dick is a good guy,” Strauss said. “And I kind of doubt the story. But I didn’t witness it.”
Woodward Petroleum Services was hired by Gage Marine to replace underground fuel storage tanks that are used to fuel Gage Marine boats and other vessels at the Riviera. The project took place in December and January with the city’s permission and under the supervision of state regulators. The site was temporarily fenced off during the fuel tank replacement. Police noted that the Geneva Shore Report had published an article questioning how the fuel tank project was being handled.
According to police reports, Malmin went inside the construction site Dec. 19 and refused to leave. Malmin then used profanity and spit in a construction worker’s face, police reported.
Police used security video and eyewitness accounts to determine that Malmin was the suspect in the incident. They also used Geneva Shore Report video to verify that “no trespassing” signs were posted when Malmin allegedly walked onto the construction site.
Investigators could not determine whether Malmin’s alleged spitting was intentional or accidental.
Woodward said his crew was subjected to scrutiny throughout the project by people he associated with the Geneva Shore Report.
“We didn’t expect all that,” he said. “And it was very unfortunate.”