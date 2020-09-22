Activist found guilty in spitting incident at construction site

A community activist has been found guilty and ordered to pay $700 in fines for trespassing and spitting on a construction worker in downtown Lake Geneva.

Richard "Dick" Malmin of the town of Linn was found guilty of trespassing and disorderly conduct, following a trial in Elkhorn Municipal Court.

Municipal Court Judge James Duquette presided over the Sept. 9 trial and announced his verdict on Monday.

Malmin defense attorney Frank Lettenberger declined to comment.

Police issued the non-criminal municipal ordinance violations after a Dec. 19 incident at a construction site where crews were installing underground fuel tanks outside the Riviera tourism center on the Lake Geneva lakefront.

Malmin, an activist on issues related to development and water quality, entered the construction site, refused to leave, and spit on a construction worker during a confrontation.

Malmin denied the allegations, specifically saying he never spit on anyone.