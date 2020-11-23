Additional details revealed about days leading to Weiss' dismissal

WILLIAMS BAY — Village emails reveal Village President Bill Duncan and former Village Administrator Jim Weiss had discussions prior to the administrator’s termination about extending Weiss’ compensation through the village to March 2021 in exchange for a letter of resignation from the former administrator.
That is according to documents obtained through an open records request, but the records don’t shine any more light on exactly why Weiss was terminated.
Weiss was terminated from his role as village administrator following an Oct. 20 closed session village board meeting for what Duncan later attributed to a needed change in leadership.
“The board felt a change in leadership was needed to better accomplish the challenges the village faces as well as the goals the board wishes to achieve,” Duncan said in a written statement released publicly.
Weiss had served in the village-funded administrator position for over four years, earning an $83,025 salary during the year he was terminated.
Following an Oct. 14 closed-session village board meeting in which the board discussed the potential dismissal, demotion or discipline of Weiss, the former administrator and village president met to discuss what Duncan stated in an Oct.15 email to Weiss as “alternatives to what would likely be a unanimous vote in open session to dismiss you as village administrator.”
The Lake Geneva Regional News requested emails either sent or received by Weiss within the past 30 days mentioning or regarding the termination along with records in his personnel file of any job review, commendation, disciplinary action or the reason for the termination.
The Regional News has not obtained the personnel file documents, but did receive several emails from the days leading up to the termination.
Emails obtained through an open records indicate Duncan and Weiss met at Panera restaurant in Delavan on Oct. 16 to discuss a potential separation package where Weiss would be compensated by the village until March 1, 2021 so as to obtain full retirement benefits under his Wisconsin Retirement System plan.
Support Local Journalism
In addition to being compensated until March 2021, Weiss stated in emails with Duncan that the proposed plan would also provide the former administrator with 90 days of severance pay following his resignation as well as allowing him to utilize his accrued sick time and vacation hours.
In an Oct. 20 email to Duncan, Weiss said under the proposed plan, if accepted, he would “in return… provide the village with a letter of resignation and sign a mutually acceptable separation agreement.”
According to Duncan’s emails to Weiss, he presented the proposed plan, which would have Weiss resign rather than be terminated, but that it was rejected by the village board.
Instead, the board voted to terminate Weiss after a closed session meeting on Oct. 19.
The vote came as an apparent surprise to Weiss, who emailed Duncan on Oct. 20 inquiring why discussions regarding the proposed plan were cut short.
“I am confused as to the decision last evening to terminate my employment,” Weiss said in the email to Duncan. “It was my understanding that we were in the process of negotiating a separation package and resignation. I am trying to understand why those conversations were not allowed to continue.”
Following his termination, Weiss was paid out for his sick time and vacation hours following his termination on Oct. 20.
Weiss declined to answer questions but supplied a prepared statement.
“I enjoyed my time working as administrator for the Village of Williams Bay and accomplishing goals for the village,” he said. “I wish the village, its officials and employees the best of luck going forward.”
Duncan could not be reached for comment.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.