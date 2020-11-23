Additional details revealed about days leading to Weiss' dismissal

The Lake Geneva Regional News requested emails either sent or received by Weiss within the past 30 days mentioning or regarding the termination along with records in his personnel file of any job review, commendation, disciplinary action or the reason for the termination.

The Regional News has not obtained the personnel file documents, but did receive several emails from the days leading up to the termination.

Emails obtained through an open records indicate Duncan and Weiss met at Panera restaurant in Delavan on Oct. 16 to discuss a potential separation package where Weiss would be compensated by the village until March 1, 2021 so as to obtain full retirement benefits under his Wisconsin Retirement System plan.

In addition to being compensated until March 2021, Weiss stated in emails with Duncan that the proposed plan would also provide the former administrator with 90 days of severance pay following his resignation as well as allowing him to utilize his accrued sick time and vacation hours.

In an Oct. 20 email to Duncan, Weiss said under the proposed plan, if accepted, he would “in return… provide the village with a letter of resignation and sign a mutually acceptable separation agreement.”