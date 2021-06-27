Additional drive-through lane proposed for McDonald's restaurant in Lake Geneva

Ordering food from the McDonald's drive-through in the City of Lake Geneva could be a little more convenient in the future.

Representatives from McDonald's Corporation in Oak Brook, Illinois plan to reconfigure the drive-through area at the 104 Wells St. restaurant from having two drive-through order points in one lane to two order points in two lanes.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit, June 21, to allow the company to install the second drive-through lane.

The conditional use permit still has to be approved by the city council, which is set to vote on the issue during their June 28 meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

Stephen Jeske of Haag Muller Inc. in Port Washington, architects for the project, said the purpose of reconfiguring the drive-through area is to improve traffic flow at the restaurant.

"We're just changing the configuration of the lanes," Jeske said. "If the first car is ordering and the second car is done, you have that car stuck behind the first car. That's why we're going with a side-by-side lane. That is the primary configuration with most McDonald's restaurants. It is done for efficiency."