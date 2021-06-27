 Skip to main content
Additional drive-through lane proposed for McDonald's restaurant in Lake Geneva
Additional drive-through lane proposed for McDonald's restaurant in Lake Geneva

Ordering food from the McDonald's drive-through in the City of Lake Geneva could be a little more convenient in the future.

Representatives from McDonald's Corporation in Oak Brook, Illinois plan to reconfigure the drive-through area at the 104 Wells St. restaurant from having two drive-through order points in one lane to two order points in two lanes.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit, June 21, to allow the company to install the second drive-through lane. 

The conditional use permit still has to be approved by the city council, which is set to vote on the issue during their June 28 meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

Stephen Jeske of Haag Muller Inc. in Port Washington, architects for the project, said the purpose of reconfiguring the drive-through area is to improve traffic flow at the restaurant.

"We're just changing the configuration of the lanes," Jeske said. "If the first car is ordering and the second car is done, you have that car stuck behind the first car. That's why we're going with a side-by-side lane. That is the primary configuration with most McDonald's restaurants. It is done for efficiency."

Company officials also plan to install 90-degree parking on the south aisle of the drive-through area to help reduce traffic issues.

"That's definitely going to help with the traffic flow," Jeske said. "We were a one-way direction site in the past, now we will have two-way direction along the south access lanes, which gives our customers much more flexibility getting in and out and not being stuck in the parking lot due to the drive-through lane if it gets backed up."

Mayor Charlene Klein said adding the second lane will cause less traffic to become backed up to on Wells Street.

"I think it's a great solution," Klein said. "I have observed the cars stacking up all the way to Wells Street and out on Wells Street. It will alleviate the problem."

