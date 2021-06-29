Additional drive-through order lane approved for Lake Geneva McDonald's restaurant

Ordering food from the McDonald’s drive-through in the City of Lake Geneva could be a little more convenient in the future.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, June 28, to allow representatives from the McDonald’s Corporation in Oak Brook, Illinois to install an additional bypass drive-through lane at the 104 Wells St. restaurant.

The plan commission recommended the additional drive-through lane June 21.

The restaurant’s drive-through area will be reconfigured from having two drive-through order points in one lane to two order points in two lanes.

“It’s another drive-through lane where you will merge to pick up your order,” Alderman Tim Dunn said.

Mayor Charlene Klein said the additional drive-through lane will cause less traffic to be backed up onto Wells Street, which is currently an issue in that area.

“I think that was the main reason for doing this— to alleviate that back up on Wells Street,” Klein said.

Stephen Jeske of Haag Muller Inc. in Port Washington, architects for the project, said the two order lanes will be installed side by side.