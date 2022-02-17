Adventure galore: A year in Boy Scout Troop 239

Lake Geneva Scouts BSA Troop 239 is sponsored by Immanuel Lutheran Church and meets on Tuesday evenings. In 2021, Troop 239 had two Scouts earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout — Sam Melchi and Jacob Kuhnke.

Throughout the year, Troop 239 teaches Scouts how to be leaders in the community as well as skills to prepare themselves for the outdoors. Scouts know how to safely build fires, tie knots, cook amazing food, help their neighbors and community, and much, much more.

Over the summer, they went to Summer Camp at Ed Bryant Scout Reservation where Scouts earned merit badges, swam in the lake, learned new Scout skills and even went jet skiing. They also went on a high-adventure trip, called SeaBase, where they spent a week in the Florida Keys on sailboats, snorkeling, fishing and exploring remote islands.

The Troop cleaned up the gardens at Immanuel Lutheran Church, participated at the “Day of Generosity” in Burlington where they cleaned up city parks and beautified the city. They also helped several families in need of assistance with yard cleanup at their homes.

Troop 239 teamed up with their linked Cub Scout Pack 239 as well as Troop 235 to help collect food for the food pantry. Together the combined effort collected 4,753 pounds of food for the Walworth County Food Pantry. The group is organizing a similar effort for 2022.

The Scouts learned about dementia and Alzheimer’s during a special presentation from Dementia Friends of Wisconsin.

The Troop just participated at the annual Winterfest event by cleaning around the Riviera, selling their famous hot apple cider donuts and other yummy foods. The Troop also participates in Lake Geneva’s summer event, Art in the Park and for 2022, the Troop will be selling their amazing foods at Venetian Fest.

Troop 239 now has a boy and a girl troop. If your youth ages 11 to 17 are interested in joining, or for more information, please visit our website at lakegeneva239.scoutlander.com.