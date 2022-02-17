Adventure galore: A year in Boy Scout Troop 239

Troop 239 presented the colors at Elkhorn’s National Night Out event at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Troop 239’s crew of Scouts travelled to the Florida Keys for a week of tropical adventure.
Troop 239 met with Lake Geneva Balloon Company owner John Trione and crew to learn more about the hot air balloon sport and how it got started.
Life Scout Kenny Doan and Eagle Scout Sam Melchi enjoyed a day of jet skiing during summer camp at Ed Bryant Scout Reservation.
The Troop participated in the 2021 Day of Generosity in Burlington. Life Scouts Jonathon Zinkowich, Josh Vavroch, Mason Chamberlin, Matthew Zinkowich, Tenderfoot Scout Nicholas Zinkowich and Eagle Scout Jake Effenheim are pictured by the Fox River during one of the park cleanup areas.
Life Scout and Senior Patrol Leader Kenny Doane leads the flag retirement ceremony while Life Scout and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Mason Chamberlin and Life Scout Josh Vavroch assist.
Troop 239 marched in the Memorial Day parade in Lake Geneva.
Troop 239’s group on its way to Ed Bryant Scout Reservation for summer camp.
Lake Geneva Scouts BSA Troop 239 is sponsored by Immanuel Lutheran Church and meets on Tuesday evenings. In 2021, Troop 239 had two Scouts earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout — Sam Melchi and Jacob Kuhnke.
Throughout the year, Troop 239 teaches Scouts how to be leaders in the community as well as skills to prepare themselves for the outdoors. Scouts know how to safely build fires, tie knots, cook amazing food, help their neighbors and community, and much, much more.
Over the summer, they went to Summer Camp at Ed Bryant Scout Reservation where Scouts earned merit badges, swam in the lake, learned new Scout skills and even went jet skiing. They also went on a high-adventure trip, called SeaBase, where they spent a week in the Florida Keys on sailboats, snorkeling, fishing and exploring remote islands.
The Troop cleaned up the gardens at Immanuel Lutheran Church, participated at the “Day of Generosity” in Burlington where they cleaned up city parks and beautified the city. They also helped several families in need of assistance with yard cleanup at their homes.
Troop 239 teamed up with their linked Cub Scout Pack 239 as well as Troop 235 to help collect food for the food pantry. Together the combined effort collected 4,753 pounds of food for the Walworth County Food Pantry. The group is organizing a similar effort for 2022.
The Scouts learned about dementia and Alzheimer’s during a special presentation from Dementia Friends of Wisconsin.
The Troop just participated at the annual Winterfest event by cleaning around the Riviera, selling their famous hot apple cider donuts and other yummy foods. The Troop also participates in Lake Geneva’s summer event, Art in the Park and for 2022, the Troop will be selling their amazing foods at Venetian Fest.
Troop 239 now has a boy and a girl troop. If your youth ages 11 to 17 are interested in joining, or for more information, please visit our website at lakegeneva239.scoutlander.com.
