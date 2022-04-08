Advocate Aurora to hold online 'Babysitting Basics' workshop

Advocate Aurora Health will be holding an online Zoom workshop for beginning babysitters age nine and older.

Participants in the "Babysitting Basics" workshop will learn about the do's and don'ts of babysitting, how to handle a baby with care, basic first aid and safety hazards. It's noted that completion of the workshop does not guarantee competence, but does provide useful information in the areas taught.

The class will be held Monday, June 13 from 9-10 a.m.

The cost for the class is $10. Registration closes two weeks prior to the workshop. To register, visit aurora.org/events and search using the keyword "babysitting."

Class materials will be sent to the address registered. The Zoom link will be emailed to each participant approximately one week prior to class.

For more information, call 800-499-5736.

