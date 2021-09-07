 Skip to main content
After 45 years, Geneva Lake Environmental Agency director retiring, seeking new director
A local leader in lake management is ready to retire.

After 45 years of service, Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) Director Ted Peters has begun looking for a replacement. He hopes to retire by the end of September.

Peters moved to the area from Milwaukee to study Geneva Lake. He is seeking a candidate who will continue his work with care and pragmatism.

There are two qualities of the agency that Peters hopes to find in a replacement, he said. One is transparency.

“Just because I’m the director doesn’t mean I see all and know all,” Peter said. “So transparency and working with the residents and communities is vital.”

Second, Peters said, he hopes to find a candidate who champions science. He said decisions about how to protect and manage the lake must be based in careful research.

This kind of prudence is crucial, he said, amidst the political polarization of this moment in time.

“We can’t get lost in our emotions or ideologies,” he said. “We need to deal with this lake in a scientific context.”

The new director will take on GLEA’s continued challenges with invasive species such as the starry stonewort, Big Foot Creek’s high phosphorous levels and more.

Mary Jo Fesenmaier, GLEA board member representing Lake Geneva spoke fondly of Peters and his love for the lake.

“His humor and honesty will be missed most of all,” she said.

