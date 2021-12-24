After months of meetings, Wells Street Kwik Trip approved

After several months of consideration and multiple meetings, a Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station has received final approval in the City of Lake Geneva on Wells Street.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Dec. 13, a precise implementation plan to allow a Kwik Trip convenience and gas station to be constructed at 898 Wells St.

Kwik Trip representatives plan to demolish a current Stop N’ Go store at the site and construct a new Kwik Trip store in its place. The development also is set to include a gas station with 16 fuel pumps and a detached car wash facility.

Company officials first presented plans for the Kwik Trip development during the March 15 plan commission meeting. Members of the plan commission and city council have reviewed and revised plans for the development during the past several months.

This will be the second Kwik Trip store and gas station in Lake Geneva, as a Kwik Trip business currently is located at 710 Williams St.

City aldermen approved several amendments to the plan before giving it final approval, including requiring the company to install a sidewalk near the rear of the development, parallel to Lake Geneva Boulevard, and to make the sidewalk ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The sidewalk is to provide pedestrians with more convenient access to the gas station. The amendment was approved by a 5-3 vote with aldermen Richard Hedlund, Ken Howell and Joan Yunker voting “no.”

“We did talk about increasing sidewalks where we could, so people were not in the street when we have the opportunity to require sidewalks,” Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said.

The council members unanimously approved an amendment to switch the order of the landscaping and the fencing on the site. The site plan proposed placing landscaping before fencing, but Fesenmaier recommended switching the two items, so residents who live in the area can have a better view of the landscaping rather than the fencing.

“The neighbors should be looking at trees,” Fesenmaier said. “They’re going to be looking at a whole fence line. I don’t care how pretty a fence looks, they’re still looking at a fence line. They should be looking at the trees.”

Seth Waddell, Kwik Trip project manager, said there should be no issue with switching the order of the fencing and the landscaping.

“That’s very much possible,” Waddell said.

City aldermen also approved an amendment for the car wash to operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the weekends to coincide with the city’s noise ordinance.

Fesenmaier said the car wash at the Williams Street location operates from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., but the Wells Street store will be located near more residential areas.

“So it should follow the noise ordinance,” Fesenmaier said. “I’m sorry the other location doesn’t, but this one should because it’s totally residential.”

Fesenmaier proposed requiring the developers to pay a portion of the cost to install traffic signals in that area if it is determined that they are needed.

“I think we owe it to the residents,” Fesenmaier said.

Alderman Tim Dunn said he feels it is not fair to require the company to help pay for traffic signals when other businesses and developments in that area would not be required to pay.

“They’re all contributing to the traffic to that area,” Dunn said. “Why are we singling out this one business?”

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said more commercial and residential developments are being constructed near that area, and people from those developments will be traveling to the Kwik Trip store.

“We have more going on out there, and those people are going to go to this Kwik Trip,” Flower said. “I will guarantee you.”

After some discussion, the proposal failed by a 3-5 vote, with aldermen John Halverson, Fesenmaier and Flower voting “yes.”

Kwik Trip purchased the Wells Street Stop N’ Go location and about 34 other Stop N’ Go stores in Wisconsin and northern Illinois late 2020. Company officials said, during the summer of 2020, the owners of Stop N’ Go approached Kwik Trip about acquiring their stores.

