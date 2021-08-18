After nearly 45 years, Leather Accent's last day is Sunday, Aug. 22

It’s official. The longtime leather apparel shop in Downton Lake Geneva is closing its doors for good after 45 years, with its last day on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Linda Longwell, who owns Leather Accents, 717 Main St., said it was time and she is ready for retirement. She worries more about her pug, who goes to the store with her and who she thinks will miss being around visitors.

She lived upstairs and her shop was downstairs, she said Wednesday as she prepared for the shop’s last days.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was able to find a buyer for the building and said she is closing on the building sale at the end of August. For her the next chapter involves moving to a new home, still in Lake Geneva and turning over the storefront for the next generations to fill.

Leather Accents is one of several longtime Main Street businesses that shut its doors over the last year – including Gallery Matisse that was in the front of Fancy Fair Mall and Fleming’s Limited that was right next to Leather Accents on Main Street.

Since the closure of Gallery Matisse, the owner of Noure’s Oriental Rug Gallery has taken over the space and bought some of the inventory from Gallery Matisse.