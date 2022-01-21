After noise complaints about semis, engine braking now prohibited in Williams Bay

Williams Bay roads should be a little quieter going forward, after the Williams Bay Village Board passed an ordinance prohibiting engine braking in the village limits.

Engine braking, which is a common practice for semis, uses forces within the engine to slow down the vehicle, rather than relying on the brakes. But it is also a noisy process.

There have been complaints about the noise and because of that, the village drafted the ordinance prohibiting it, said Village Trustee Matt Stanek, chairman of the village’s streets and highways committee. The board passed the ordinance Jan. 4.

Engine Braking is already prohibited in the City of Lake Geneva. The city’s ordinance states, “It is unlawful for any person to cause unreasonable, loud, or excessive noise within the City by operating any motor vehicles with a dynamic braking device engaged (including Jake braking, engine braking, or compression braking devices), except for the aversion of imminent danger to persons or property.”