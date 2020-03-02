Ag, justice bills pass Assembly

MADISON — Five bills authored by State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) passed the State Assembly with bipartisan support.

The bills are:

Criminal Justice

Senate Bill 468 (Assembly Bill 501) funds pay progression for state public defenders (SPDs). Significant progress has been made this legislative session to ensure Wisconsin’s criminal justice system functions efficiently and effectively and that each of the three legs of the criminal justice stool — courts, prosecutors and public defenders — are adequately resourced and balanced.

Unfortunately, the long-standing practice of linking pay progression funding for assistant district attorneys to the level of pay progression funding for SPDs did not continue in the 2019-2021 budget process and SB 468 corrects that, according to a statement from Loudenbeck's office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

"One key to fulfilling the constitutional right to the effective assistance of counsel for indigent individuals is ensuring the availability of Public Defender attorneys. Thanks to the tireless efforts of Rep. Loudenbeck, the Legislature has given us the tool to retain and recruit attorneys to fill this vital role," said State Public Defender Kelli Thompson.

Agriculture