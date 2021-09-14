AG Kaul applauds Biden's vaccine mandate for employers with over 100

Legislators are calling on Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to challenge President Joe Biden's new mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers must either mandate the COVID vaccine or require weekly testing.

But Kaul defended the president's new vaccine requirement saying, "I applaud President Biden for taking this significant step forward in the fight against COVID-19.”

Biden has ordered the Department of Labor to create the rule that would then be implemented by the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Kaul said, "If the politicians attempting to block this new policy succeed, the pandemic will be further prolonged, with more lives tragically lost, more disruption of our economy, and more interruption of education. We need to put this pandemic behind us, and vaccination is the key to making that happen."

But Rep. Tyler August, R- Lake Geneva said, "In America, we do not believe in the ability of 'all-knowing' government officials in Washington to sever the individual freedoms we hold so dearly. It is disturbing that Biden is flat-out abusing his power to trample on the civil liberties of those he is supposed to represent. No one should have to choose between being employed or exercising their health care freedoms.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}