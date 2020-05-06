Agape 5K carries on digitally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WALWORTH – The Agape House 5K Run Walk Stroll for National Child Abuse Prevention Month will not be cancelled but will instead occur virtually due to coronavirus concerns.

The 5K fundraiser, which will gather donations to assist the victims of child abuse, will still take place on its originally scheduled May 16 date but without the crowds.

Instead of gathering in one location for the 5K, organizers are instead asking participants to run, walk or stroll in their own neighborhoods while practicing social distancing.

Those involved in the 5K are also asked to wear Agape House t-shirts and to seek sponsors who can pledge donations for the cause. The top three participants who receive the most sponsorships will win a prize.

See www.agapehouseheals.org/events to register or call 262.275.6466.

Agape House is a private residential school for distressed or abused teens that offers mentoring, a safe environment, counseling and education.

