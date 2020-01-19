Agape House for boys enrolls first student in Walworth

Rankin said Agape House attracted him because of the school’s goal of not only giving troubled students the skills they need to cope with past issues, but to help them transform into successful individuals.

“We help them see themselves as important and valuable, and someone deserving of love,” Rankin said. “We help them internalize that mindset so when they go back into the world — whether it’s too a similar situation that might not have been great, or a better situation — they can use that mentality to benefit their own lives and the lives around them.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

He added: “It’s not just about learning to cope with the situation you came out of; it’s more about helping you transform yourself and better the situation you’re going into.”

Rankin said the limited enrollment has allowed him to deliver a lot of care and attention to the single student, but that he is prepared and excited for more students to enroll.

Plans for the new boys home were made possible after leaders of the Full Gospel Church, now Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, donated their former 6,000-square-foot, church building at 119 Phillips Ave.

The nonprofit first started in 1997 in Patterson’s home before expanding in 2006 to the girls home at 215 S. Main St.