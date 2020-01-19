Agape House for boys enrolls first student in Walworth

WALWORTH — A nonprofit religious boarding school for troubled girls, Agape House, has expanded its services with the recent establishment of an all-boys home.
Opening in November, with just one student enrolled so far, Agape House for boys has begun its second semester of operation and is expecting more student applications to come in soon.
Agape House offers students ministry programs, counseling services, education individualized for varying academic levels and a safe home with on-site staff.
Executive director Pam Patterson said the same model for the girls home will be applied to the boy’s home, with new curricular aspects tailored toward males incorporated into the new program. New courses focus on small engine building and woodworking, as well as a weightlifting program for physical education.
“The basic premise of the program is the same,” Patterson said. “We’ve fine-tuned it for extracurricular classes and some of the programming toward males, but the overall premise is the same.”
Several staff members have been hired to operate the boys home, including a physical education teacher and resident assistant. The boys and girls homes utilize the same counselor and teacher, who both split time between the two groups.
Resident assistant Daniel Rankin was hired in late October and has been working with the school’s first boy student ever since, ensuring homework and chores are completed as well as coordinating recreational events out in the community during free time.
Rankin said Agape House attracted him because of the school’s goal of not only giving troubled students the skills they need to cope with past issues, but to help them transform into successful individuals.
“We help them see themselves as important and valuable, and someone deserving of love,” Rankin said. “We help them internalize that mindset so when they go back into the world — whether it’s too a similar situation that might not have been great, or a better situation — they can use that mentality to benefit their own lives and the lives around them.”
He added: “It’s not just about learning to cope with the situation you came out of; it’s more about helping you transform yourself and better the situation you’re going into.”
Rankin said the limited enrollment has allowed him to deliver a lot of care and attention to the single student, but that he is prepared and excited for more students to enroll.
Plans for the new boys home were made possible after leaders of the Full Gospel Church, now Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, donated their former 6,000-square-foot, church building at 119 Phillips Ave.
The nonprofit first started in 1997 in Patterson’s home before expanding in 2006 to the girls home at 215 S. Main St.
Patterson said it had always been her plan to make the school available to both boys and girls, and she is thrilled her original goal has now become a reality.
She added that enrollment was slow when first opening the girls home, and that she hopes to fill all seven vacancies in the home for boys by the fall semester.
Patterson said aspects of the building are still being renovated, and that the finished facilities will be able to accommodate eight boys aged 12 through 16 years old.
“We’re still finishing renovating the upstairs, but the downstairs is complete, where the actual living quarters and school are,” she said. “We were given early occupancy to open and continue finishing the upstairs while we’re operating.”