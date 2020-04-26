Agape House planning run, walk, stroll event for May 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WALWORTH — The Agape House is planning its 5K Run Walk Stroll for National Child Abuse Prevention Month on May 16.

The regular registration fee is being waived, but donations will be accepted. Registration is required by April 24 to receive a T-shirt. Registration for the morning 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m., the 5K event begins at 10 a.m. See www.agapehouseheals.org/events to register or call 262.275.6466.

Prizes will be given to individuals who raise more than $100.

The event course begins and ends at the Agape House school parking lot at 215 S. Main, Walworth, Wis. The 5K route along village streets provides ease of use for running, walking, strollers, and wheelchairs. Registration and sponsor forms can be downloaded at www.agapehouseheals.org/events. This is a rain or shine event.