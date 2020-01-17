Aggressive wild turkey stakes out spot in Williams Bay

“I do love that everyone in the area and the people driving by are keeping an eye on him,” McMannamy said. “I’m all about turkey safety.”

Wildlife biologist Dianne Robinson, of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said while territorial tendencies are common in male turkeys, it is possible Geraldine has stayed in the area because of a food source like bird feeders (or corn dumped in the road), and has become defensive about the area because of passing vehicles invading her space.

Geraldine’s singularity is also a strange trait, according to Robinson. She said winter is generally the time when turkeys assemble into flocks, but that the warmer winter weather this season may have an effect on that behavioral aspect.

Robinson said residents concerned about Geraldine’s safety could try hazing tactics, or methods of scaring her away, such as waving their arms around or even opening and closing an umbrella. Overall, however, it may be best just to leave her be.