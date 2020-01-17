Aggressive wild turkey stakes out spot in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — Drive by the East Delavan Union Cemetery at the intersection of Theatre Road and Bailey Road, and chances are a scruffy-looking turkey will be standing somewhat aggressively in the middle of the intersection.
You will notice your car horn will generate no movement from the fowl — only ruffled feathers and an icy glare. And you may be tempted to get out and shoo the turkey out of the road, but you may very well be chased back to your vehicle by feathered fury.
The best course of action is to simply drive slowly around the bird and consider yourself fortunate to have encountered Williams Bay’s newest celebrity, Gerald the Guard Turkey.
Neighbors and commuters frequenting the intersection first began to notice Gerald near the intersection shortly after Thanksgiving (maybe she escaped from someone’s dinner plans). Despite her name, the turkey is believed to be a female. And her unusual fearlessness, habit for blocking the intersection, and apparent lack of a flock have since drawn ample attention.
Deb Soplanda, a Williams Bay High School teacher and creator of the “History of Williams Bay” Facebook page, was one of the first to begin posting about Gerald on her page, urging people to take special precaution at the intersection — and giving community members a place to share their own experiences with the bird.
Soplanda’s original Dec. 18 post, which pictured the turkey in the middle of the road, generated over 100 reactions and dozens of comments from others who had encountered the bird.
“We have a lot of people who really enjoy their wildlife watching,” she said. “So the number of reactions didn’t surprise me that much. But what did surprise me was people trying to harm him.”
Soplanda said she has seen vehicles swerve toward Gerald — or Geraldine, as some have started calling the turkey — with the apparent intention of striking the bird. She posted again on Facebook showing Gerald feasting on a mound of corn seed that had been dumped in the intersection, which some commentators interpreted as a treat for the bird and some as a cruel act to lure the bird into hazardous traffic.
“I don’t know why people would go after something so innocent,” Soplanda said, though admitting the bird does have an attitude.
Though originally naming the turkey Gerald, Soplanda said she now believes it is actually a female, because of its less prominent snoot, a lack of coloration, and an absence of a chest feather — all traits of a male turkey.
Realizing then Gerald’s true gender, many commentators have taken to calling her Geraldine.
Jen McMannamy, a Williams Bay resident who lives nearby, has a clear view of Geraldine’s stomping grounds and said the turkey’s presence may actually reduce reckless driving at the intersection of Theatre Road and Bailey Road. Especially in the evening, McMannamy sees people breezing through the stop signs, but has noticed people are more cautious when approaching the intersection since Geraldine has been present.
“I do love that everyone in the area and the people driving by are keeping an eye on him,” McMannamy said. “I’m all about turkey safety.”
Wildlife biologist Dianne Robinson, of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said while territorial tendencies are common in male turkeys, it is possible Geraldine has stayed in the area because of a food source like bird feeders (or corn dumped in the road), and has become defensive about the area because of passing vehicles invading her space.
Geraldine’s singularity is also a strange trait, according to Robinson. She said winter is generally the time when turkeys assemble into flocks, but that the warmer winter weather this season may have an effect on that behavioral aspect.
Robinson said residents concerned about Geraldine’s safety could try hazing tactics, or methods of scaring her away, such as waving their arms around or even opening and closing an umbrella. Overall, however, it may be best just to leave her be.
“I’m sure there are people who are concerned about the turkey’s presence on a road, either for the safety of the turkey or themselves,” Robinson said. “The best thing to do is to give the turkey space and do not interact with it. Don’t try to feed it, don’t try to approach it; the more you do that, the more likely it is the bird will stay in the area.”
At the Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital in the town of Geneva, staffers have tried to capture Geraldine on two separate occasions, but have so far had trouble apprehending the bird. There is still a chance Geraldine will be able to integrate with another flock and leave the intersection, but capturing and relocating the bird may allow the best outcome for her.
Jessica Nass, a wildlife biologist with Fellow Mortals, said she believes Geraldine may have been habituated, meaning she was raised in part with a dependence on people, and that the turkey may not have the natural tendencies needed to survive in the wild.
“She could integrate if given the opportunity,” Nass said. “That would be the best-case scenario, in our opinion, because we wouldn’t want to put her through the stress of being contained and taken away. Capturing would definitely be for her safety more than anything.”