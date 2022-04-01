Aikido dojo to open in Lake Geneva, Saturday April 2

Dianne Costanzo is bringing her 30-plus years of aikido knowledge to the Lake Geneva area.

Costanzo is set to open One Point Center Aikido, N3510 County Highway H in the Lake Como area, on Saturday, April 2. She said she is looking forward to teaching what is referred to as the “art of peace” to area residents.

“There’s nothing like this in this area, and I think Lake Geneva is a great spot,” Costanzo said. “I think the community will be receptive when they find out what it is really about.”

What is aikido?Aikido is a Japanese-style of martial arts which uses a system of throws, strikes and pinning techniques for self defense.

Costanzo said the goal of aikido is to not injure an opponent but to use their “energy” against them.

“Aikido takes an aggressor’s energy and neutralizes it and redirects it back to the aggressor,” Costanzo said. “The best aikido is to be able to defend yourself without hurting anybody else.”

Costanzo said aikido can help people improve their flexibility, balance and mental health. She said aikido is accessible to people of all fitness levels.

“It’s perfect for children, women and men. You don’t have to be big and strong to do aikido,” Costanzo said. “Aikido doesn’t emphasize brute strength. Aikido emphasizes timing and leverage.”

Costanzo said her classes are non-competitive, and her students do not participate in tournaments or competitions.

“So we don’t have trophies. We don’t do contests. We don’t have the hardware,” Costanzo said. “In aikido, we believe you’re the trophy. So if you’re working on yourself, you’re becoming a better person. That’s the trophy.”

The belt ranking system for One Point Center Aikido ranges from white belt to fourth-degree black belt. Students move up in rank by demonstrating the skills they have learned during testing sessions.

However, Costanzo said learning aikido and perfecting technique is an ongoing process, even after students earn their black belts.

“The technical term for a first-degree black belt is ‘shodan,’ and that means beginner,” Costanzo said. “So if you’re a first-degree black belt, in my mind, it means you’re ready to learn. You’ve kind of learned the alphabet, and now you’re ready to make words. By the time you test for fourth degree black belt, you know how to write your own story.”

Costanzo said students move up in rank at their own comfort level and are not required to test if they feel they are not ready.

“The beautiful thing about the aikido world is it’s non-competitive, so you go at your own pace,” Costanzo said. “Let’s say you have enough time put in to promote but you don’t feel like you’re ready to promote, you don’t have to promote. You can wait for the next time. I’m more interested in building relationships instead of picking your pocket book.”

Getting started in aikidoCostanzo started studying aikido at the Japanese Cultural Center in Chicago in 1988, with Fumio Toyoda, founder of the Aikido Association of America, as her instructor. She studied under Toyoda for 13 years until he died in 2001.

“As soon as I met him, I knew I had found my instructor,” Costanzo said. “He was a phenomenal teacher.”

Costanzo became interested in aikido while teaching a women’s self-defense class and studying other styles of martial arts.

“I started, because I wanted to teach a self-defense course better,” Costanzo said. “I tried other martial arts as well, and they just didn’t fit me. Aikido fit me. I found it more mentally and internally vigorous than other arts.”

Costanzo received the title of “sensei” in 2002 and earned her sixth-degree black belt in 2019.

Opening her own dojoCostanzo taught aikido in Oak Park at various locations for about 30 years. She opened her first One Point Center Aikido Center in 2004 in Oak Park.

The Oak Park dojo remained opened for about 16 years before it closed in 2020 because of the coronavirus.

Costanzo purchased the County Highway H building about a year ago after moving to the Lake Geneva area and completed renovations to the facility in January to prepare for the dojo’s opening. She said she wanted to wait a few months to open the studio because of the coronavirus.

“I wanted to make sure that COVID was behind us,” Costanzo said. “So I’ve been waiting.”

She said she is now excited about opening her new studio.

“I have a very good feeling about it,” Costanzo said. “I think the people around here will be receptive to it. I think it’s something I can provide to the community, something that isn’t here.”

One Point Center Aikido will offer classes for children and adults. Children classes will be held 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, and 11 a.m., Saturdays. Adult classes will be held 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and noon on Saturdays.

Prospective students are required to show proof of vaccination before joining.

“I want this to be a good place for the community. So this place has to be good for the community, and the community has to be good to this place,” Costanzo said. “I want people to be safe here.”

For information about One Point Center Aikido, call 262-698-0864 or visit www.onepointcenteraikido.com.

