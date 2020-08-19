Airbnb drops an unexpected bundle on Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — The vacation rental site Airbnb has sent Williams Bay an unexpected tax windfall, suggesting that either business has been surging or the village has more rentals than officials thought.

The village received more than $11,000 from Airbnb as payment for hotel room tax collections during the first six months of 2020.

With the amount being more than double what the vacation rental site normally collects from rental properties in Williams Bay, village officials are questioning where it came from.

The higher-than-expected earnings were discussed Aug. 12 at a village finance and personnel committee meeting, where village treasurer Lori Peternell reported receiving checks from Airbnb totaling $11,225 for the first and second quarter of the year.

Throughout all of last year, the village received $14,847 in hotel room tax revenue paid to Airbnb by local vacation property owners.

Peternell questioned if an error had occurred, and if the room tax may have been collected from properties outside of Williams Bay.

Airbnb does not report how much in taxes has been paid by individual rental properties, making it difficult to tell exactly where the funds came from.