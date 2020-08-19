Airbnb drops an unexpected bundle on Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — The vacation rental site Airbnb has sent Williams Bay an unexpected tax windfall, suggesting that either business has been surging or the village has more rentals than officials thought.
The village received more than $11,000 from Airbnb as payment for hotel room tax collections during the first six months of 2020.
With the amount being more than double what the vacation rental site normally collects from rental properties in Williams Bay, village officials are questioning where it came from.
The higher-than-expected earnings were discussed Aug. 12 at a village finance and personnel committee meeting, where village treasurer Lori Peternell reported receiving checks from Airbnb totaling $11,225 for the first and second quarter of the year.
Throughout all of last year, the village received $14,847 in hotel room tax revenue paid to Airbnb by local vacation property owners.
Peternell questioned if an error had occurred, and if the room tax may have been collected from properties outside of Williams Bay.
Airbnb does not report how much in taxes has been paid by individual rental properties, making it difficult to tell exactly where the funds came from.
The village currently requires vacation properties, also known as short-term rentals, to register with the village and submit quarterly earning statements to determine how much hotel room tax should be paid.
But some property owners have not submitted reports, so the payments being forwarded by Airbnb cannot be reconciled or explained.
The village currently has 10 registered vacation properties, plus two others believed to be non-compliant with the local rules. The registered properties include seven tourist rooming houses and three hotels or motels.
Many of them market their properties for rent through the Airbnb site, and then pay room taxes to Airbnb to be forwarded to the village.
Village trustee Don Parker said the dramatic increase in room taxes this year may reflect that Airbnb has other rental properties operating in Williams Bay that have not registered.
Parker said he believes the money would not have been sent to the village unintentionally, and that there might be rental homes that local officials are not even aware of.
“Some of these homes with a couple of bedrooms are probably getting a couple of grand a weekend,” he said.
The Airbnb website promoting vacation rental options seems to list more than 20 spots available in Williams Bay.
Sam Randall, a spokesman for Airbnb, said the business does not identify specific properties to local government, to protect the security of its clients.
Airbnb advises new clients to check registration laws in their local municipality. Randall, however, said it is unlikely Airbnb would take any enforcement action against clients who disregard such local rules.
“We’re advising in that process that they have to check local laws and regulations as far registration goes,” he said.
Randall also said the increase in room tax revenue in Williams Bay could be the result of more tourists and other visitors seeking overnight lodging options other than hotels.
Village trustee Jim D’Alessandro agreed that there are likely unregistered rental homes in the village contributing to the increase in room taxes.
“Airbnb doesn’t care if they are registered or not,” D’Alessandro said. “They are taking the money and sending it us — that’s where it’s coming from.”
In addition, rentals had a strong first quarter because of the village’s proximity to Geneva National Resort, where the ice castle winter attraction drew big crowds of tourists, D’Alessandro said.
Village Administrator Jim Weiss said Williams Bay contracts a service that tracks rental listings online and alerts the village if properties are not registered.
“With the large Airbnb checks, we’re confused and unsure where that money goes to, since we are monitoring all of those rental sites,” Weiss said.
Peternell said that a Jan. 1 change in state law makes promoters like Airbnb or HomeAway responsible for paying hotel room taxes rather than the clients. But of confusion, she said, the village has received room tax submissions from both Airbnb and some property owners.
D’Alessandro said if there is an issue with the amount that was sent to the village by Airbnb, it should be up to the rental group to resolve it, not the village.
Peternell said keeping the room tax revenue without being able to reconcile where it all came from may cause difficulties later with auditing.
“Our auditor would have a big issue with us keeping money that we cannot reconcile actually belongs to us,” she said.
