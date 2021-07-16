Airman lost in Korean War returning home Friday, route includes I-43

WALWORTH COUNTY – A Rock County man who served his country and died in the Korean War is at last returning home on Friday, July 16, and his processional is going through Southeastern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee and Walworth counties.
Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller, a veteran of the Korean War and a member of the United States Airforce, perished on Nov. 22, 1952, along with 51 of his fellow soldiers, when a Douglas C-124 Globemaster troop transport plane crashed during a blizzard into Mt. Gannett near Anchorage, Alaska, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Miller’s remains were identified in 2019 by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner in Dover, Delaware, after a multi-year search conducted by a joint Army and Air Force recovery team.
Public processional
According to a release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 16, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, an Evansville Police Officer, a United States Air Force Honor Guard, VetsRoll.org and Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home staff will escort surviving family members to General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to receive Miller’s remains.
Miller’s remains are scheduled to arrive in Milwaukee on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 4:46 p.m. After the reception of Miller, the convoy will be escorted by Milwaukee County Sheriff Deputies to begin the journey back to Evansville on South Interstate 43.
The escort route from General Mitchell International Airport to Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is as follows:
- South I-43 to Exit 15 (Darien – USH 14) in Walworth County
- USH 14 to the Rock County line
- North on E CTH M in Rock County to the City of Milton
- E CTH M through the City of Milton to N USH 51
- North on N USH 51 to W CTH M
- West on W CTH M through Indianford to Fulton
- South on N CTH H in Fulton to W CTH M
- West on W CTH M to W USH 14
- West on W USH 14 through the City of Evansville
- W USH 14 to S 5th St in Evansville
- South on S 5th St to Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reminded people, “Anyone wishing to line the procession route is encouraged to make signs and wave flags to welcome home our fallen Airman. This is a solemn return, so please place your hand over your heart or salute as the convoy passes.”
Those wishing to follow the progress of the procession from General Mitchell International Airport are encouraged to follow the updates on the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.
Miller will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. The public burial will occur at 1 p.m.
Flags at half-staff
Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., July 17, 2021, in honor of Miller.
“Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving, and we honor and remember his bravery and service as he returns home to his final resting place,” said Evers. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we thank Airman 2nd Class Miller for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice, and offer our sincere condolences to his family members and loved ones as they find closure so many years later.”