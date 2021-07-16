Airman lost in Korean War returning home Friday, route includes I-43

WALWORTH COUNTY – A Rock County man who served his country and died in the Korean War is at last returning home on Friday, July 16, and his processional is going through Southeastern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee and Walworth counties.

Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller, a veteran of the Korean War and a member of the United States Airforce, perished on Nov. 22, 1952, along with 51 of his fellow soldiers, when a Douglas C-124 Globemaster troop transport plane crashed during a blizzard into Mt. Gannett near Anchorage, Alaska, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Miller’s remains were identified in 2019 by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner in Dover, Delaware, after a multi-year search conducted by a joint Army and Air Force recovery team.

Public processional

According to a release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 16, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, an Evansville Police Officer, a United States Air Force Honor Guard, VetsRoll.org and Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home staff will escort surviving family members to General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to receive Miller’s remains.