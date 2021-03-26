Alderman John Halverson to face Ann Esarco during spring election

A Lake Geneva alderman is looking to retain his seat on the city council, while his opponent is seeking her first elected position for the second time in back-to-back to years.
District 2 Alderman John Halverson is set to face Ann Esarco during the April 6 spring election. Residents can vote absentee leading up to the election.
Halverson has served on the city council for four years, first being elected in 2017 after defeating then incumbent Ted Horne. He then ran unopposed in 2019.
Halverson said he has enjoyed his time serving as a city alderman.
“I enjoy the camaraderie and the challenges, although they’re more stressful than I thought they would be,” Halverson said. “I love meetings. I’m probably one of the few people in the world who loves meetings, and I love having an impact on the city, and I love the city very much.”
If re-elected, Halverson said he would like to help promote Lake Geneva as a welcoming community for both visitors and residents.
“I believe we can bridge the gap between a recreational city and a city for the residents,” Halverson said. “I love the city the way it is. I think it can be recreational, and I think the downtown businesses can be a part of that. I think it can be kept with the same vibe right now, but it can be improved on.”
Halverson said he feels some of the major issues that the City of Lake Geneva is facing right now includes downtown parking and determining how to develop the city in the future.
“That reverberates in everything we do,” he said.
Halverson currently is retired but worked as a journalist for about 44 years— most recently as the general manager for the Lake Geneva Regional News from 2008 to 2014.
He said he first became interested in journalism while attending college.
“I always liked to write,” Halverson said. “I bounced around several majors, and once I got involved with the college newspaper, I fell in love with the business. I became editor of the paper, and the rest is history.”
Ironically, it was working as a journalist that sparked Halverson’s interest in local politics, as he covered city government meetings throughout his career.
“You sit there as a reporter, and you think about how you would vote but it’s different when you get on there,” Halverson said. “You think you’re smart until you know you’re not anymore.”
Halverson has lived in the city of Lake Geneva for about 14 years. He said he has enjoyed living in the community.
“I grew up in Sheboygan and grew up two blocks from a lake,” Halverson said. “Ever since, I wanted to be in a small community that had a lake and I’ve reached that goal.”
Esarco is seeking a District 2 city council seat for the second time in two years. She ran unsuccessfully against Mary Jo Fesenmaier during the 2020 spring election to replace Alderman Doug Skates who did not seek re-election.
Esarco has never held an elected position but currently is a member of Lake Geneva’s utility commission and has served on the city’s board of park commissioners and plan commission.
She recently worked with representatives from VISIT Lake Geneva and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to help connect Lake Geneva to the White River Trail.
Esarco works as a college professor and is the co-owner of Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St.