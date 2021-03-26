Alderman John Halverson to face Ann Esarco during spring election

Halverson said he feels some of the major issues that the City of Lake Geneva is facing right now includes downtown parking and determining how to develop the city in the future.

“That reverberates in everything we do,” he said.

Halverson currently is retired but worked as a journalist for about 44 years— most recently as the general manager for the Lake Geneva Regional News from 2008 to 2014.

He said he first became interested in journalism while attending college.

“I always liked to write,” Halverson said. “I bounced around several majors, and once I got involved with the college newspaper, I fell in love with the business. I became editor of the paper, and the rest is history.”

Ironically, it was working as a journalist that sparked Halverson’s interest in local politics, as he covered city government meetings throughout his career.

“You sit there as a reporter, and you think about how you would vote but it’s different when you get on there,” Halverson said. “You think you’re smart until you know you’re not anymore.”

Halverson has lived in the city of Lake Geneva for about 14 years. He said he has enjoyed living in the community.