Aldermen agree to raise Riviera wedding rates another 40 percent

This is the second time in about a year that the city has raised Riviera wedding rental rates for non-residents.

Rates for Lake Geneva residents will remain the same at $1,950 for Saturday, $1,700 for Friday and Sunday and $625 Monday through Thursday.

Alderwoman Joan Yunker said if the rates discourage people from renting the Riviera, then the city can lower them later.

"We can always take the prices down," Yunker said.

Members of the newly created Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee recommended wedding rental rate increases to generate revenue to pay for renovation work on the Riviera.

Tammie Carstensen, general manager for Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva and former chairwoman of the city's tourism commission, urged aldermen to make improvements to the Riviera first, then decide later on whether to raise the rates for weddings.

Carstensen said the city should look at other funding options to pay for the Riviera renovations.

"I think you're doing this backwards," Carstensen told the aldermen. "You need to make the improvements to justify the rate increase, not raise the rates to make the improvements."