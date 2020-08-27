Aldermen agree to raise Riviera wedding rates another 40 percent

Having a wedding at Lake Geneva's landmark Riviera could jump another $1,600 after city leaders approved the 40 percent increase for renting the city-owned facility.
The Lake Geneva City Council approved the rate increase Aug. 24 for non-residents, after the city imposed a $900 increase last year.
The measure was approved by a 7-1 vote, with Alderwoman Cindy Flower voting "no."
Flower said the $1,600 rate increase was too excessive and would discourage brides and grooms from renting the lakefront Riviera for wedding celebrations.
"I think this is too big of a jump," she said. "I think it will scare people away."
The increase includes raising non-resident rates from $3,900 to $5,500 on Saturday; $3,400 to $4,700 on Friday; $3,400 to $4,500 on Sunday; and $1,250 to $1,750 for Monday through Friday, from May 1 through Oct. 31, peak tourism season.
Rental rates from Nov. 1 through April 31 would be $4,700 on Saturday; $3,800 for Friday; $3,000 for Sunday; and $1,500 Monday through Sunday.
A previous proposal did not include separate rates for peak season and off-season.
The rate increases are scheduled to take effect in 2022 and will not affect current bookings at the Riviera.
This is the second time in about a year that the city has raised Riviera wedding rental rates for non-residents.
Rates for Lake Geneva residents will remain the same at $1,950 for Saturday, $1,700 for Friday and Sunday and $625 Monday through Thursday.
Alderwoman Joan Yunker said if the rates discourage people from renting the Riviera, then the city can lower them later.
"We can always take the prices down," Yunker said.
Members of the newly created Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee recommended wedding rental rate increases to generate revenue to pay for renovation work on the Riviera.
Tammie Carstensen, general manager for Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva and former chairwoman of the city's tourism commission, urged aldermen to make improvements to the Riviera first, then decide later on whether to raise the rates for weddings.
Carstensen said the city should look at other funding options to pay for the Riviera renovations.
"I think you're doing this backwards," Carstensen told the aldermen. "You need to make the improvements to justify the rate increase, not raise the rates to make the improvements."
Mayor Charlene Klein said the rate increases are not too high.
Klein said other area venues — Mercantile Hall in Burlington and the Barn at Wagon Wheel Farm, also in Burlington — charge $7,000 to host a wedding event on Saturdays.
"We got a premium product here, and we've been under-charging for years and years," Klein said. "So, it's time to catch up."
Klein is president of the board that manages Horticultural Hall, a privately owned downtown facility that rents out space for weddings and receptions.
Carstensen said the Barn at Wagon Wheel Farm and Mercantile Hall offer parking, bridal suites, ceremony options and set-up with the rental costs, which the Riviera does not offer.
"We're not comparing apples to apples with the comparable venues," Carstensen said.
